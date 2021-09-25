Checking the partisan facts about government spending under Trump :: WRAL.com





CNN – Lawmakers are once again fighting for the debt ceiling. Democratic leaders have called for the debt ceiling to be suspended until 2022 in order to keep government open, but Republicans strongly oppose the legislation.

In a joint statement Monday, President Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it was necessary to raise the debt ceiling to cover spending created under former President Donald Trump and meet “obligations the government has already taken on, such as bipartisan COVID emergency aid legislation starting in December.”

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly criticized Democrats for increasing the national debt while claiming that “every amount of money spent in the Trump administration is counted” during his presidency, he said during his presidency. a press briefing on Thursday.

On Tuesday, McCarthy told Fox News “(the) old debt ceiling paid for everything in the Trump administration.”

Last week he made a similar statement, telling Newsmax “we have paid for everything the Trump administration has spent”.

Facts first: Claims on both sides are misleading and require context. Legislation promulgated by Trump added trillions to the national debt, and just because the debt ceiling has already been raised doesn’t mean these policies have been “paid off.” In addition, some of Trump’s laws continue to increase the US deficit. But the need to raise the debt ceiling now is not primarily due to legislation passed under Trump.

Debt under Trump

The US government has not recorded a budget surplus since 2001. Under President Trump, the deficit has grown each year and swelled to over $ 3 trillion in 2020 due to the government’s response to the pandemic.

Under Trump, US debt increased by a total of $ 7 trillion, and during his presidency, Congress voted to raise the debt ceiling three times.

Most of what increased the national debt under Trump were bipartisan efforts, like Covid relief plans and increasing discretionary caps, Marc Goldwein, senior vice chairman of the Non-Partisan Budget Committee told CNN. responsible federal (CRFB). “But it was not paid,” Goldwein said.

“They raised the debt limit enough to cover all the borrowing that took place during his presidency,” Goldwein said, “but that doesn’t take into account the borrowing that was passed under President Trump that would take place after his presidency. presidency. “

For example, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 – which Trump enacted – is expected to cost the U.S. government $ 3 trillion through 2029, according to the CRFB.

The total national debt now stands at around $ 28.5 trillion and is expected to rise under Biden.

Debt under Biden

Goldwein told CNN that if “Trump is partly responsible for the deficit for 2021 and 2022 … to suggest that it is primarily a Trump deficit, I think that is incorrect.”

“(A) a significant portion of the deficit comes from the US bailout package President Biden enacted,” Goldwein added.

The US bailout came with a price tag of $ 1.9 trillion and Democrats are currently scrambling to pass Biden’s $ 1 trillion infrastructure legislation along with a 3.5 trillion spending plan. trillions of dollars.

Until this legislation is finalized, it is unclear exactly what deficit the government could run in fiscal year 2022. The Biden administration said it plans to cover much of the cost of its program by increasing taxes on high incomes and businesses.

Debt ceiling

Congress set a debt ceiling over a century ago to limit the amount of money the government borrowed. However, as CNN’s Zachary Wolf noted, Congress raised the debt limit whenever it was reached.

Analysts have warned that if the debt limit is not raised now, it will likely lead to a recession, with millions of jobs lost, the unemployment rate rising dramatically as well as a sharp drop in stock prices – for to name just a few of the potential results. .

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wral.com/fact-checking-partisan-claims-on-government-spending-under-trump/19893434/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos