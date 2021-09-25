3 BUMNs were dissolved by Jokowi, 7 more will follow





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) dissolved three state-owned enterprises (BUMN). With this dissolution, the three SOEs will be merged with other SOEs. For example, PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (BGR) merged with PT Indonesia Trading Company (PPI), then PT Pertani was merged with PT Sang Hyang Seri and PT Perikanan Nusantara (Perinus) was merged with PT Perikanan Indonesia. In addition to the three companies, seven other BUMNs followed to be dissolved. SOE Minister Erick Thohir said the dissolution of the seven companies was effected because they had not been in business for a long time. “At the moment, there are seven that must be closed, which have not worked for a long time. It is a pity that the fate of the employees is suspended and we are wrong if we become leaders, we do not give for sure, “Erick told the office of the public enterprise ministry in central Jakarta on Thursday (23/9/2021). Erick fled the seven state-owned companies that want to be shut down, including PT Industri Glass / Iglas (Persero), PT Kertas Leces (Persero), to PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero). “These are things that I think we need to make sure that this decision is made,” he said. “When you see that there is a business that is not in good health and is now open to digitization and its market, if you don’t make a quick decision later, it will make the business more and more unhealthy. In short the time we can fix it, just because the process hasn’t been done yet. So it’s not healthy. In the end, it’s not just unhealthy, so it goes bankrupt and closes, ”he explained. Apart from that, he admitted that he had sought the support of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and other relevant ministers to dissolve the BUMNs deemed unhealthy. “So that we can anticipate the changes in the crisis patterns that are occurring during or after COVID,” he said. Here is a list of seven public companies that wish to be dissolved: 1. PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero)

2. PT Glass Industry (Persero)

3. PT Istaka Karya (Persero)

4. PT Kraft Aceh paper (Persero)

5. PT Industri Sandang Nusantara (Persero)

6. PT Financing of the National Commercial Armada (Persero)

7. PT (Persero) paper lessons (kil / arabic)

