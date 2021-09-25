Politics
key issue in the fight against terrorism in Narendra Modis’ meetings with American partners and Quad | World news
India and the United States at the bilateral level, then with their Quad partners, Australia and Japan, strongly denounced on Friday cross-border terrorism, generally directed towards Pakistan; the use of terrorist proxies and stressed the need to reduce logistical, financial and military support to terrorists.
Counterterrorism as well as the free and open Indo-Pacific, the fight against Covid-19 and climate change emerged as key common issues of concern and discussion for the two platforms which met one after another at the White House on Friday.
US President Joe Biden hosted his first bilateral summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by Quad’s very first in-person summit, joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga. The US and Japanese leaders ended the day with their own separate bilateral meeting.
At the bilateral Indo-American summit, the two sides agreed that the issue of terrorism remains very important. Counterterrorism efforts in cooperation between the two countries will be given great importance, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, briefing reporters on India’s participation in the two meetings. Both sides denounced any use of terrorist proxies and stressed the importance of denying logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups, which could be used to plan or launch terrorist attacks.
The joint Indo-American statement said the two leaders reaffirmed that the two countries stand united in a common fight against global terrorism and will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups banned by the Sanctions Committee of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267, condemned cross-border terrorism, and called for the perpetrators of the 11/26 attacks in Mumbai to be brought to justice.
Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism has manifested itself in the context of Afghanistan, and its continued support for a certain approach that has not been perceived appears to be conducive to the expectations of the international community as to what should be the case. ‘Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s support for terrorism was uninvited by US Vice President Kamala Harris during her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
As a long-time victim of terrorism, most of which emanates from across its western border, India has made the fight against terrorism a key objective of its foreign policy. He’s been part of the Indo-American dialogue for years now. And, it became a key item on the Quad’s agenda on Friday at India’s insistence.
I think we are considering strong enough language regarding the engagement of Quads against terrorism and the need to fight terrorism, all over the world, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, speaking about the role of India in the fight against terrorism a problem for Quads as well. This reinforces the reflection of Quads on this issue, and the need to combine efforts to face this common scourge, he added.
Quad’s joint statement said: We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and stressed the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups that could be used to launch or plan terrorist attacks, including attacks cross-border.
At the Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral meeting, the two sides also discussed the need to revitalize trade negotiations, strengthen defense production cooperation, step up joint efforts to fight the Covid pandemic -19 through vaccines, climate change, people-to-people relationships, which included H-1B visas for specially skilled workers and other issues on which both parties are engaged at the same time.
The Indo-American agenda is so comprehensive that President Biden said the summit meeting should have been allotted two days, Shringla said. It took another 30 minutes.
At the historic first in-person summit, the Quad announced the launch of several new initiatives such as a scholarship for 100 students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields each year, a task force aimed at strengthening the cooperation between the four countries on space, a new infrastructure partnership, the formation of a Green-Shipping network, establish a partnership for clean hydrogen; publish a Quad policy statement on the use of technology.
