Xi calls for global cooperation in science and technology innovation as 2021 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC) opens





BEIJING, September 25, 2021 / CNW / – Chinese President Xi Jinping called for global cooperation in scientific and technological innovation at the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing Friday. Addressing the opening ceremony of the forum by video link, Xi said countries around the world should step up openness and cooperation in science and technology, and explore approaches and ways to tackle them. to critical global issues through concerted efforts in science and technology innovation. “It is more imperative than ever for all countries to step up openness and cooperation in science and technology, and to explore approaches and means to tackle critical global problems through concerted efforts in science and technology. innovation in science and technology. All countries must stand together in order to face the common challenges of the time and jointly advance the noble cause of human peace and development, ”he said. “China attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation and is engaged in global cooperation in this regard. In the future, we will strengthen international science and technology exchanges with a more open attitude, actively engage in the global innovation network, and join efforts with other countries to promote basic research. We will promote the commercialization of research results, cultivate new momentum for economic development, strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, create a world-class innovation ecosystem and promote the concept of “science and technology for good” in order to serve the ultimate in order to improve the global governance of science and technology and improve the well-being of mankind, ”Xi said. “Zhongguancun is from China first national pilot zone for independent innovation. Zhongguancun Forum is a national platform for international science and technology exchange and cooperation. China supports Zhongguancun to launch a new round of reforms, accelerate the construction of a world-class science and technology park, and make new contributions to global science and technology innovation and cooperation. I hope that the forum participants will have in-depth exchanges and pool their knowledge to offer ideas on how to advance global science and technology innovation and cooperation and how to build a community of destiny for the ‘humanity,’ Xi said. The story continues This year’s forum will be held from 24 to 28 Sept.. On the theme “intelligence, health and carbon neutrality”, it aims to demonstrate from China determination to promote development through science and technology, to build an ecological civilization and to strengthen international cooperation on climate change. Connect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftSujLjG0sc Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-xi-calls-for-global-sci-tech-innovation-cooperation-at-opening-of-2021-zhongguancun-zgc-forum-301385078.html SOURCE CCTV + Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/25/c6956.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/cctv-xi-calls-global-sci-085200986.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos