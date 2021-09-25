Is Boris Johnson’s welfare plan a solution or a violin?

Now, the initial political noise surrounding the Prime Minister’s social care announcement on September 7 has subsided, perhaps it is time to reflect.

Has Boris Johnson fixed social care, or is he now on his way as he promised in 2019? equally important and interconnected issues?

Let us remember what social assistance is.

This is what an advanced civilized country guarantees to its most disadvantaged people, whether due to disability, long-term illness, fragile mental health, the frailties of aging or crises. of the life we ​​all live. These are family members, unpaid caregivers and the paid workforce who provide support and assistance. We are approaching 10 million adults at one point in England in one role or another.

It is also a respectful, individualized care and support experience, integrated between the services and as competent as necessary.

This should be the starting point for any joint vision and policy, funding and practice.

This may be what we will see in the Secretary of State for Health and Welfare White Paper for Adult Social Care, promised later this year, and in the upcoming Expenditure and Budget Review of fall of the chancellors.

What the Prime Minister actually said in Parliament is that the state should target its aid to protect people from the catastrophic fear of losing everything to pay for the cost of their care, and that is what this government will.

It is not a question of social assistance. It is about protecting the wealth of peoples and future legacies.

The cost would be the 1.25% increase in national insurance, perversely weighted in favor of the lowest paid people such as healthcare workers, as well as the costs of employers having an impact on the financial viability of providers. care in difficulty.

As might be expected, most media attention was focused more on the NHS, its understandable need for more investment in the context of Covid. But then, 85% of the revenue from the treasury health and social care levies went to the NHS.

Significantly, social care was, again, described more as a support service to the NHS. Not about the much larger number of people living in their own homes in the community of all ages in need of service, found ineligible, or receiving insufficient or inadequate service. Places where personalized support and preventive investments would be much more judiciously targeted through local government and voluntary organizations.

Surely that should be the starting point for any announcement about welfare?

So we didn’t hear or read anything that addressed:

– The two million healthcare requests that have been rejected by Age UK Councils in the past two years.

– The youngest, that is to say anyone over the age of 18 and mainly before the end of the 1970s. Only people already in a retirement home or delayed in a hospital bed with someone other needs seem a priority for the government. Indeed nothing on disabled people and other care or support needs of all ages. Indeed, the latter are the source of more than 50% of national spending on social assistance and the area of ​​greatest demand and cost pressure on local councils.

– The underpaid, insufficient and so often undervalued workforce of Social Assistance receives only a passing reference.

– The multiple organizational fragmentation of social assistance, most of it provided in the private sector, extremely varied in size and quality, and in too many cases with questionable or financially unsustainable ownership arrangements.

– The 8 billion that political leaders of the Council of all parties and directors of adult social services see as the current funding gap, the 1.5 billion more per year needed to stabilize health care providers (similarly way than hospitals struggling to meet demand and costs), or the $ 1.1 billion needed annually for inflation, aging populations, and the national living wage.

– Indeed, we have heard that only 5.4 billion of the 36 billion in the tax on health and social assistance, spread over three years, would go to social assistance, the rest to the NHS. Almost all of this would likely be spent on funding the social care cap on care costs from October 2023, helping people who would previously pay for their own care.

So the answer to the question at the beginning of this Fixed or Fiddled opinion piece must surely be obvious.

To date, we have heard nothing from the Prime Minister who sets social assistance. Maybe we will do it later this year? We have only heard of a plan to cap the costs of care. This was already legislated when David Cameron was Prime Minister following the Dilnot Commission report and then abandoned by the government in 2015 before implementation. Am I wrong to fear that we will continue to wait?

But unfortunately also, I hope that this opinion piece will enable readers in Suffolk and North Essex to appreciate more fully the position of councils, their staff and social workers when they hear: demands are not possible. , you will have to wait and I cannot say when. Too often this is the reality of welfare in 2021 amidst personal distress, anxiety and hopelessness as we all wait for a solution from governments.

Brian Parrott is a former director of social services and chairman of the NHS Trust. He is currently a director of two voluntary organizations in Suffolk