Opening of regional isolation, it is the progress of the development of the trans-Papua road





The government is constructing the 3,462 kilometer Trans Papua Highway that stretches from the bird's head in the Domberai Customary Zone in Sorong, West Papua, to Bumi Anim Ha in Merauke, Papua. This infrastructure development is part of the National Strategic Project (PSN) and the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2020-2024 (RPJMN). "President Jokowi began in 2015 to encourage accelerated infrastructure development in Papua by continuing construction work on the 3,462 kilometer Trans-Papua Highway," said Presidential Special Staff (Staffsus) Billy Mambrasar , in a written statement, Friday (09/24/2021). The construction of the Trans-Papua Highway aims to improve the well-being of the Papuan people by increasing access and connectivity between regions in order to open up isolated areas. In addition, the development of Trans Papua is also expected to lower the cost index, reduce poverty and distribute infrastructure development evenly across Indonesia. Connecting the provinces of Papua and West Papua as well as connectivity for all towns, districts and villages in the Land of Papua, added Billy. Presidential staff, who is a native son of Papua, revealed that he was mandated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to directly review the development of the Trans-Papua Highway. So far, the development of the Trans Papua has penetrated 3,446 kilometers and will continue to be accompanied by the construction of schools, universities, religious places, Cross-border Centers (PLBN), etc., a- he declared. Additionally, Billy said that since June 2021, he and the BAPER (Bring Changes) team have made a number of visits to Papua, crossing two provinces (Papua and West Papua), 15 regencies, 66 districts and 278 villages. During this working visit, Billy not only reviewed the progress of the transpapause route, but also completed a number of other programs, including the launch of the Millennial Farmer Program, a review of immunization, meetings with local governments and direct listening to complaints submitted to President Joko Widodo. We all hope that Papua will develop like other developed regions. Let's do it all together! concludes Billy.

