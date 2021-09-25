Remove Prime Minister Modi’s photo and slogan from our official email footer, Supreme Court told NIC

Supreme Court asked the National Informatics Center (NIC) to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo and slogan Sabka Sath, Saath, Sabka Vikas’ which featured as footers in official Supreme Court emails.

The SC said that instead of the prime minister’s photo, the email’s footer should contain an image of the Supreme Court.



PTI

PTI, citing anonymous NIC sources, said the slogan and photo were inadvertently placed and the controversy was created by some.

Late last night it was brought to the attention of the Registry of the Supreme Court of India that official emails from the Supreme Court of India carried a footer image unrelated to the functioning of the justice system, the source said.

This is not the first time that PM Modi’s photo has been controversial.



BCCL

The decision to put the Prime Minister’s image on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate had also sparked controversy, but the government stuck to it.

Earlier this year, many opposition parties, especially states that had recently gone to the polls, protested the use of Prime Minister Modi’s image on the vaccination certificate, calling it an attempt to ‘influence voters.

Several people who had traveled outside claimed they landed in unwanted issues after officials claimed it was a fake because the photo on the card does not look like the person carrying it. door.



BCCL

In April, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that if the vaccination certificates bore the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the death certificates of COVID victims should also bear his image.



AFP

In March, ahead of the state assembly elections, the Election Commission ordered all gasoline outlets and other agencies to remove billboards from central government programs and bearing images of Prime Minister Modi. , citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.