HT News: India, US Say Those Who Behind 11/26 Crimes Must Be Brought To Justice, All Latest News | Latest India News





Here’s today’s top news, analysis and opinions at 1 p.m. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.

India, US demand that perpetrators of 11/26 Mumbai attacks be brought to justice

India and the United States on Saturday condemned cross-border terrorism and called for the perpetrators of the 11/26 attacks in Mumbai to be brought to justice. The two countries issued a joint statement after a first in-person bilateral meeting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Read more

Sneha Dubey: Meet the IFS officer who gave a fiery response to Imran Khan at the UN

India again blasted Pakistan after giving a scathing response to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Kashmir issue in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. India said in its response that Pakistan, where terrorists are given a free pass, is an “arsonist” disguised as a “fireman”. Read more

No decision yet on the reopening of schools in Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday that a decision to reopen schools in the country’s financial capital had yet to be made because it was about children’s safety. She said there are several factors that should be taken into account before reaching a conclusion on the matter. Read more

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Jackie Shroff reveals how Suniel Shetty gave him his house for daddy’s treatment

Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty were the last guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati’s episode Shandaar Shukravaar, season 13. The two have been great friends for almost 50 years and have spoken of their bond on the show, including how they got together. supported each other in difficult times. life situations. Read more

Parineeti Chopra chooses a steamy bikini and chic jumpsuit for the Maldives: which look is better?

The Maldives are currently a favorite vacation destination for Bollywood celebrities. Parineeti Chopra is the latest star to escape city life for a vacation in the island nation. She is there with her family and has shared some great photos from her vacation. However, it was her destination beach wardrobe that caught our eye. Read more

Call him my brother, always fight to see if he should play slower balls’: Dhoni praises Bravo’s bowling show against RCB

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni praised Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for his winning performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. Read more

Man with differing abilities sets record for fastest 20m hand walk

A video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram featuring a record created by a man of different abilities named Zion Clark amazed and inspired people too. The video shows Clark setting a record for the fastest 20m walk with his hands in 4.78 seconds. Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/news-updates-from-ht-india-us-say-26-11-perpetrators-must-be-brought-to-justice-and-all-the-latest-news-101632552717861.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos