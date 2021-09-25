Joe Biden’s stance against China is radically different from Donald Trump’s





U.S.-China ties remain low eight months after Joe Biden’s presidency begins, despite early hopes in Beijing that the Democrat could help reset back-to-back relations after four years of hostility under Donald Trump.

The two governments are communicating again, but they seem to speak against each other, each declaring its own fundamentals in front of an interlocutor who may as well be completely absent from the conversation.

As Xi Jinping eagerly awaits the reversal of Trump-era measures targeting China and in particular the Communist Party, Biden quietly – and at times imperfectly – calls upon America’s forces for what he compared it to an existential battle of the systems between democracy and authoritarianism.

The offensive rhetoric behind Trump’s trade war and coronavirus-related conflicts may have disappeared, but Biden’s calmer tone masks deeper calculations that, taken together, never made the “containment theory of the China “so real. Beijing has seen US efforts militarily challenge it, but it now faces fierce competition in economics, technology, diplomacy, and even international leadership in global health.

Washington, DC, has rivaled Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy and seeks to dilute its influence in developing countries. He responded to these challenges by forming a coalition, leaving China repeatedly ranting against what it calls the “cold war mentality.”

Chinese officials and the country’s state news outlets in particular have looked at America’s failures when it has fallen short, but there is little evidence that the attempts of China to discredit the United States take root outside the target audience. More importantly, America is trudging along, and US-led efforts to secure the existing international order show no signs of slowing down.

President Joe Biden addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2021, at UN headquarters in New York. Getty Images

“Trump has largely seen all competition with mainland China exclusively in the US against the PRC [People’s Republic of China] terms, while Biden seems to see it through the prism of the free world at large (with America leading the way) against Beijing, ”said Sean King, senior vice president of New York City consultancy Park Strategies.

“The Washington-Beijing rivalry is here to stay,” King added. “And Biden seems to want to bring as many nations and people as possible with him.”

Su Tzu-yun, a researcher at the Taiwan National Defense and Security Research Institute, said the Biden administration’s comprehensive approach to Beijing was the result of “structural changes” in bilateral relations, with the United States perceiving a direct challenge to universal values ​​such as freedom and democracy.

Nations compete in traditional arenas but are now also trying to address the issue of nuclear balance, he told Newsweek.

“The Chinese DF-41 [intercontinental ballistic missiles—ICBMs] and launch sites in Xinjiang can travel a shorter distance across the North Pole and hit the Americas faster, ”Su said. and access the Philippine Sea in the Western Pacific, he added.

The recently announced AUKUS security pact – to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines – and the elevation of the Quad summit (India, Australia, Japan and the United States) to leadership level are other indicators of American attempts to counter not only China’s military expansion. , but also its influence in emerging technologies and international organizations that set the agenda.

Since Biden’s inauguration in January, he and senior members of his administration have insisted that despite increased competition, cooperation with China is possible and even preferable. Climate action and global health are seen as close at hand and often cited as areas where Washington and Beijing can come together.

However, observers questioned the viability and consistency of this posture in light of the United States’ commitment to continue to confront China on fundamental issues such as human rights as well as military coercion. and economic against countries with divergent views from Beijing. Above all, China has made its own position clear on what it sees as the US attempt to have its cake and eat it too.

As late as Wednesday, China’s envoy to Washington, Qin Gang, warned, “The United States should not expect cooperation from China in areas where only the United States has a demand. and interests, while neglecting or even undermining China’s interests at the same time, especially on those fundamental issues regarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video link during the annual meeting of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

