Rocky Gerung Land Dispute, Amien Rais once reminded Jokowi of the land bandits





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Chairman of the Syuro Council of the Ummat Party Amien Rais recalled his message to President Joko Widodo about ground bandits about two years ago. He once reminded Jokowi not to just hand out free certificates to farmers and little people. “That’s good, but completely forget the role of the ground bandits who made a lot of people miserable,” he said in Amien Rais’ official Youtube upload on Thursday, September 23, 2021. These memories came back to me when the land occupied by activist Rocky Gerung was claimed by PT Sentul City Tbk. According to Amien, he was criticized by many when he reminded Jokowi of the distribution of land certificates. Currently, PT Sentul City claims ownership of 105 buildings in the Bojong Koneng area, Bogor Regency. One of those buildings is where Rocky lives. PT Sentul City acknowledged ownership of the land with HGB certificates numbered 2411 and 2412. In fact, PT Sentul City sent summons to the owners of the building. The head of the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Office of the National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) of the Bogor Regency, Sepyo Achanto, confirmed that the certificate held by PT Sentul City is not false. This means the land at Bojong Koneng which is claimed to be registered as PT Sentul City. In his videos, Amien often mentions economic and land bandits. He also disclosed data on land ownership which he said was passed on by the former general chairman of Muhammadiyah’s central executive, Syafii Maarif. Amien said Syafii said 80% of the land had been controlled by Indonesian conglomerates. The remaining 13 percent of Indonesian land is controlled by foreign conglomerates and only 7 percent is owned by ordinary people. Based on this data, Amien assumes that Indonesian lands have been controlled by economic bandits. The government and the representatives of the people should issue new rules on land issues favorable to the people. “I think there is still a great possibility that we have the political will.” Read: The chaos of Rocky Gerung’s Land, Amien Rais Sentil the representatives of the people

