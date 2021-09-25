Pakistani media on Turkey in Afghanistan

Turkey’s pro-activism in Afghanistan and the region, and its vehement rhetoric attempting to project itself as a leading player in the Muslim world has led to its activities being scrutinized by the media in different countries.

In the complex dynamic that dominates the Muslim world, the bullish approach of the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led to speculation about the future of the country and its role in conflict zones whether it is Afghanistan or the Haut- Karabakh. In this context, the freewheeling narrative that the media creates in Pakistan of theories tailored to their needs is often interesting.

The ‘Daily Ummat’ of September 23 ran an article mentioning that Turkey was responsible for “spoiling India’s game” in Afghanistan.

According to the article, Turkey has constantly alerted the Taliban to India’s “moves and plans”, in addition to advising the Taliban to refrain from maintaining trade relations with India.

The newspaper goes on to mention that the Turkish authorities had informed the Taliban that the current Indian government was behind the anti-Taliban propaganda on social media in Urdu and Dari languages.

In an attempt to convey its own message about India’s future role in Afghanistan, the document mentions that Turkey has apparently warned the Taliban of the opening of the Indian embassy and consulates in Afghanistan, stating that any such activity must be undertaken in accordance with international standards. and diplomatic principles.

The article goes on to mention that “India still conspires to create mistrust between Pakistan, the Taliban, Turkey and Iran”.

He further mentions that Turkey has accepted unconditional cooperation with the Taliban in the health, aviation and education sectors without any vested interests and “only because Pakistan is an Islamic nation and Turkey has no other intentions ”.

The article thus attempts to deny any strategic interest that Turkey may have in the region.

Interestingly, the document mentions that Turkey warned the Taliban to keep their distance from India, Russia, France and some other countries because those countries would try to leverage their geostrategic advantage to ensure a greater presence of their people and their property in Afghanistan, which is detrimental to the interests of Afghanistan.

According to the article, Turkish government advisers have called on the Taliban to make an effort to remove the names of those leaders who are part of the current waiver from the UN blacklist so that they can be acceptable in the world to conduct diplomatic activities.

Ankara also assured the Taliban that Afghan lawmakers currently staying in Turkey would not participate in any conspiracies or movements against the Taliban government and that they would be convinced to return to Afghanistan soon.

Currently, some 300 Afghan members of the Senate and Parliament remain in Turkey on condition that they are not part of any anti-Taliban program.

Interestingly, the article also concludes that Turkey has warned India that it should learn from Armenia’s recent defeat against Azerbaijan, and that Turkey “will never leave its friends alone and that Pakistan is the second home of the Turkish people ”.

There is no doubt that the article is cleverly crafted by the “Daily Ummat” to indulge in denigration of India using the Turkish narrative and in an attempt to portray Turkey as having greater hold over the Taliban. and assuming the role of stewardship of the Taliban. government as part of the wider Islamic brotherhood.