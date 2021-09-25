Sneha Dubey: Meet the IFS officer who gave a fiery response to Imran Khan at the UN | Latest India News





India again blasted Pakistan after giving a scathing response to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Kashmir issue in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. India said in its response that Pakistan, where terrorists are given a free pass, is an “arsonist” disguised as a “fireman”.

Khan in his speech spoke about India’s decision in 2019 to repeal Section 370 as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. “The worst and most prevalent form of Islamophobia now reigns over India,” Khan said in a speech, delivered by video due to Covid precautions.

In a scathing reply, First Secretary Sneha Dubey said the whole world had suffered because of Pakistan’s policies as the country fed terrorists in its backyard. The young diplomat, who won praise around the world, reaffirmed that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of the India”.

“This includes the areas which are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately evacuate all areas under its illegal occupation,” Dubey said.

Who is this dynamic officer?

Sneha Dubey is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Class of 2012 and graduated from Goa. She went to Pune Fergusson College for graduate studies and finally Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi (JNU) for an MPhil in International Studies.

She nurtured the dream of becoming an IFS agent from the age of 12. She passed the civil service exam on her first attempt in 2011. Dubey is a frequent traveler and believes that as an IFS agent she was given a great opportunity to represent her. country. Dubey is the first person in his family to work as a public servant; her father works in a multinational company, while her mother is a schoolteacher.

Dubey’s first appointment after his selection at IFS was at the Foreign Office. In 2014, she visited the Indian Embassy in Madrid.

Praise on social media

As soon as his fiery response to the United Nations surfaced on social media, it went viral, with many users hailing Dubey for his responses. Some marveled at the “young age” at which she was given this responsibility and how she handled it.

What a way to silence the jokers in Pakistan, every word has been so carefully chosen … full of facts … brilliant, “one user said on Twitter.

“Isn’t she brilliant. I’m impressed. So happy to see the young guns so good,” said one Krushna user.

Isn’t she brilliant. I am impressed. So happy to see the young guns doing so well.

– Krushna (govindagopala) September 25, 2021

Excerpts from Sneha Dubey’s speech at the UN

“It is also the country which still holds the despicable record in our region for carrying out a religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh. As we mark the 50th anniversary of this horrific this year. event in history, there is not even recognition, much less responsibility, said the young diplomat.

Watch the full video of Sneha Dubey’s response to UNGA

As the international community this month marked the solemn 20th anniversary of the vile terrorist attacks of September 11, Dubey said the world has not forgotten that the “mastermind behind this despicable event, Osama bin Laden, s ‘was a refugee in Pakistan. Even today. , Pakistani leaders glorify him as a “martyr”.

Dubey said it was unfortunate that this is not the first time that the Pakistani leader has “misused” the platforms provided by the UN to “spread false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeks vain to distract the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists are given a pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are turned upside down. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/sneha-dubey-meet-the-ifs-officer-who-gave-fiery-response-to-imran-khan-at-un-101632551532881.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos