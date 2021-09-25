Donald Trump says Catholics are “very angry” with Joe Biden over abortion law





Former President Donald Trump said Roman Catholics were “very angry” with President Joe Biden amid the administration’s declared support for a pro-abortion bill.

Trump gave an interview to the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) on Friday and sharply criticized Biden after the White House expressed support for the Women’s Health Protection Act that was recently passed by Democrats in the House of representatives.

The White House has said the administration “strongly supports” the law, but is unlikely to make it to the president’s desk as it looks set to fail in the equally divided Senate.

Trump spoke to CBN chief political analyst David Brody about Biden’s effect on religious voters.

“If you look at his policies, and if you look at what he’s doing to religion and organized religion, if you look at what’s going on, I don’t know how the Catholic Church can support it,” Trump said. .

“Now I got, I guess, 50 or 52 percent of the Catholic vote and I was very disappointed with that,” he said.

“I said, there is no way. Evangelicals are great, but they got it, they really got it. But the Catholics are very angry, very angry with him.”

It is difficult to be completely sure about the question of Catholic voters in the November elections. According to the exit polls conducted by Edison Research after the 2020 presidential election, an estimated 52% of Catholics voted for Biden and 46% for Trump. This represents a six-point swing for the Democratic candidate from 2016.

However, AP VoteCast estimated that Biden won 50% of the Catholic vote compared to Trump’s 47%. Biden is Catholic and regularly attends mass at his local parish in St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden and Democrats’ stance on abortion has created tensions with the Catholic Church. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also a Catholic open to her faith but who has firmly defended the new pro-abortion bill in the face of criticism from the Archbishop of San Francisco.

The Biden administration released a statement in support of the bill on September 20, saying, “The administration strongly supports the House’s passage of HR 3755, the 2021 Women’s Health Protection Act. and cited the controversial Texas abortion ban.

“In the wake of the unprecedented attack in Texas, it has never been more important to codify this constitutional right and strengthen access to health care for all women, regardless of where they live. Administration looks forward to working with Congress as a Women’s Health Protection Act moves forward through the legislative process to ensure this bill codifies and is consistent with the protections established by Roe and subsequent precedent of the Supreme Court, ”the White House said.

“Women’s constitutional rights are essential to the health, security and progress of our nation. Our daughters and granddaughters deserve the same rights that their mothers and grandmothers fought and won, and who “A clear majority of the American people support. We will not allow this country to back down on women’s equality,” the statement concluded.

President Joe Biden speaks during the funeral ceremony for the late Senator John Warner at the Washington National Cathedral on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump said Catholics were “angry” with Biden over the abortion. Oliver Contreras-Piscine / Getty Images

