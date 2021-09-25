Georgia Secretary of State says Donald Trump “knows in his heart that he has lost”





Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said former President Donald Trump “knew in his heart that he had lost” the 2020 presidential election ahead of his visit to the state on Saturday.

Raffensperger was interviewed by The Washington Examiner on Friday and reaffirmed that Trump “lost a fair and square election,” but acknowledged that it was difficult to thwart the former president’s claims because of his platform.

Trump will speak at a Save America rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga. On Saturday and is expected to repeat allegations of voter fraud in the last election.

Raffensperger told the newspaper: “What bothers me, and it should really bother everyone, after 10 months since the counting of the last ballots, we are still grappling with this disinformation and disinformation surrounding elections.”

Last week, Trump sent a letter to Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asking them to decertify the 2020 election results and citing 43,000 mail-in ballots in DeKalb County that he said had been counted. but had broken the chain of custody rules.

Raffensperger said on Friday they were investigating the case in DeKalb County and opened that investigation three weeks ago because “information came to us that there was a chain of custody issue.”

However, the secretary of state said such allegations would not invalidate the ballots as they were verified by correspondence of signatures. Each mail ballot was traced back to the elector’s request for a mail ballot in order to be verified.

Raffensperger appeared to predict Trump would return to the subject of the 2020 election during his remarks on Saturday.

“He’s going to come and he’s going to say what he’s going to say, but he knows deep down that he lost the election,” Raffensperger said.

“He continued to promote the big lie and then he also raises money for this problem just like Stacey Abrams,” he continued.

Abrams was the Democratic candidate who ran against Kemp in 2018 and refused to give in, citing the purge of 1.4 million voters from Georgia’s electoral rolls. She previously rejected the comparison with Trump.

Raffensperger said Georgia conducted recounts, audits and investigations into the 2020 election but found no evidence of widespread voter fraud or administrative errors.

“Whenever we have looked at all of this and all of these concerns, it is clear that Donald Trump has lost the fair and square election,” he said.

However, Raffensperger appeared to acknowledge that the former president still had great reach for his demands and that it is difficult to compete with him.

“We are not going to win this megaphone argument,” he said.

Former United States President Donald Trump speaks ahead of Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida . Trump will speak in Perry, Georgia on Saturday. Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

