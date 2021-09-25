How Pakistani media reported Prime Minister Modis’ visit to America

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States is being watched by the whole world, even more so by Pakistan. Especially after recent developments in Afghanistan and other South Asian events.

One of Pakistan’s most influential English-language newspapers, Dawn, used an electronic copy to report on the matter. Entitled “Biden discusses Indian Bidens with Modi and asks ‘Are we related?'”, The report spoke of the mysterious family connection that US President Joe Biden has with India. “Modi said Biden had mentioned the link to him previously, so he looked for documents that could help fill in the gaps in the family tree,” the report read.

Express Tribune, meanwhile, used another soft copy to explain how Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged the international community to spotlight human rights violations by Modi’s government ahead of his speech at the UNGA. The report is titled “Modis’ Rights Infringements in the Spotlight Before the UNGA Speech.”

“On September 22, the US Congressional Briefing on Religious Freedom in India by HRW revealed a appalling toll of human rights violations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The testimony of John Sifton, the Director of Advocacy for Asia, highlighted scathing criticism of Indian governments’ aggression against religious minorities in India, ”the report read.

Most Pakistani newspapers used electronic copies to inform their readers of Modis’ visit to the United States. However, there were very few comments on how the visit might impact Pakistan or world politics. There were also no editorials on the issue.

