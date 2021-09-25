When Akbaruddin begged Swaraj not to pick up Boris Johnson’s phone!

Before Judge Dalveer Bhandari’s successful election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2017, then British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attempted to contact then Foreign Secretary Sushma Swaraj, but UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin begged her not to speak to the British leader. The former Indian diplomat makes this revelation in his book ” India vs UK: The Story of an Unprecedented Diplomatic Win ”.

The victory of the ICJ, shattering all precedents, is a good case study for understanding the changing contours of India’s recent approach to global forums, said Akbaruddin, who has served as India’s permanent representative to from 2016 until his retirement from Indian foreign service in 2020.

Reluctant at first, India was pressured into the ring following the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, which proved the importance of having an Indian judge in court. The contest that followed was like a “David and Goliath fight” against the permanent members of the Security Council, who all put their strength behind the UK for its candidate.

But in the contest, the UN Security Council and the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of India. Judge Bhandari received 15 votes in the Security Council and 183 of 193 votes in the United Nations General Assembly.

The United Kingdom had decided to withdraw its candidate after a close electoral process.

Akbaruddin, also a former Foreign Ministry spokesperson, says major UN elections bring together all the elements of a state’s keen sense of multilateral diplomacy as well as a state’s ability to leverage the intensity of bilateral relations to its advantage on the global platform.

They are also a useful way to understand the realities on the ground in which diplomats must navigate to achieve foreign policy objectives, he says.

There were heated talks with world leaders and officials ahead of the competition. After one of those meetings, Akbaruddin was digging into text messages when he saw one of the then Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar who said Boris Johnson of the UK was trying to contact the Foreign Secretary at New Delhi.

“I haven’t even seen the rest of his posts; I take my leave of the host and hastily call Dr. Jaishankar. Before listening to me, he assures me: “Relax, we know your point of view. Nonetheless, I urge, “Please don’t do it.” In the midst of the battle all I can think of is that there might be an offer the UK could make and it would be difficult for the minister to turn it down, ” Akbaruddin writes.

“I am so determined to refuse an exit route to the UK that it never occurs to me that the UK may be looking to contact the Minister for something else,” he adds .

According to the author, his “thoughts return to the warm initial meeting” between Johnson and Swaraj at a reception held during the General Assembly session in New York in September 2017.

Foreign Secretary Johnson reacted enthusiastically when I introduced Minister Swaraj to him. Shaking his head several times, he had muttered, “Sushma, oh Sushma,” then seized her hand enthusiastically, pivoting to the next room to tell Prime Minister Theresa May with great glee that “Sushma has come,” ” the book, published by HarperCollins India, says.

The reception had clashed with President Donald Trump’s annual US reception, and Swaraj had indeed gone the extra mile to attend the UK reception, he said.

These thoughts raise my concerns about what can happen now if they speak. To allay my anxiety, I decide to call the Minister’s residence. It is already late but, having worked with her for a long time in Delhi and in my current mission, I know that she will understand. “Ma’am, please don’t pick up the phone,” I implore, “writes Akbaruddin.

He then mentions that Swaraj laughed disarmingly and replied, “I have listened to you all the time. Interestingly, a few minutes later Akbaruddin got a call from Jaishankar who exclaimed, “We did it. I just received a message that the UK is withdrawing its candidate. ‘Shortly after, British Ambassador to the UN Matthew Rycroft confirmed that Judge Christopher Greenwood had withdrawn his candidacy, resulting in the victory of the Judge Bhandari, the only candidate remaining in the competition.

