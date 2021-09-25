Firing of two Baylor scientists raises racial profiling concerns

Two Chinese-American scientists at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston were fired the same day last month, raising concerns among their colleagues that they may have been targeted in the fallout fromthe controversial Chinese Initiative of the Ministry of Justice. The two scientists, who are both naturalized U.S. citizens working in the biomedical sciences, were told of their dismissal at the same time on the morning of August 30, according to three sources and a document reviewed by The Intercept. A scientist declined to comment; the other did not respond to a request for comment.

The China Initiative was launched in 2018 under the leadership of then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to tackle industrial espionage, technology transfer and hacking from China, but has failed, drawing criticism Asian American civil rights activists and activists. Despite the continued hype from the Justice Department, charges in several recent cases have been dropped. Earlier this month, a federal judge acquitted former University of Tennessee-Knoxville scientist Anming Hu following a quashed lawsuit. A juror who attended the trial told The Intercept it was the most ridiculous case. The China Initiative was accompanied by an effort by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which administer federal grants for biomedical research, toinvestigate hundreds of researcherswho are suspected of not disclosing their foreign ties. In a Presentation June 2020Michael Lauer, NIH deputy director for extramural research, said nearly a third of its investigations so far have involved the FBI, while 93% have involved undisclosed links to Chinese institutions . Baylor cited potential problems with federal grant compliance, among other concerns, as the reason for firing scientists. But two Baylor faculty members told The Intercept they feared the school would penalize people because of their spouse’s work. The two licensed scientists are married to scientists who have held positions in China. The professors asked to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak to the press. Houston was the site of a scan 17 month FBI probe in 2018 who sent shock waves by the scientific community. The investigation involved FBI agents working in tandem with administrators from the NIH and the MD Anderson Cancer Center, whose campus adjoins Baylors. For months, agents tracked down scientists of Chinese descent, accessing the network accounts of 23 MD Anderson employees and, in one case, setting up a surveillance camera near a researchers’ desk. In 2019, MD Anderson revealed he ousted three scientists as a result of the investigation, but none were ultimately charged with a relevant crime. A scientist was indicted by a county court with possession of child pornography and defamed in the local press, only to have the charge against him dropped. A Baylor spokesperson declined to comment, saying the college does not discuss personnel matters. An NIH spokesperson said the agency was not discussing internal oversight reviews of [grant] the beneficiary institutions or their affiliated researchers, whether such reviews have taken place or are in progress. The FBI did not respond to whether it had investigated the two scientists.

The Chinese Initiative has attracted widespread meticulous examination. A recent Ministry of Justice fact sheet says the effort is aimed at identifying non-traditional [information] collectors (for example, researchers in laboratories, universities and the defense industrial base) who are co-opted in the transfer of technology contrary to US interests. Civil rights advocates fear that the non-traditional collector’s label will be broadly interpreted to mean anyone of Chinese descent. Either it’s true what the FBI and other intelligence agencies are saying about this huge threat of non-traditional collectors and they’re really bad at finding them, or the rhetoric is overkill, and we have to be a lot more perceptive, said Michael German, a member of the Brennan Center for Justice and a former FBI agent. In an interview with The Intercept, he called for ensuring that resources for economic espionage are effectively focused on people run by the Chinese government. Over the past decades, many American institutions have set up joint programs and projects in China, often using researchers of Chinese descent to forge links. These scientists now say their institutions have sent mixed messages about international collaboration. MD Anderson, for example, received a 2015 award from the Chinese State Council at a ceremony attended by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Two years later, a vice president of MD Anderson traveled to Beijing to meet with the director of the agency that administers the Chinas Thousand Talents program, a frequent target of the FBI.

Baylor also had several partnerships in China and, according to the professors, had encouraged researchers to work in the country. One of those efforts was a formal partnership at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou covering joint research projects and academic exchanges. On its website, Baylor praises the work as a powerful example of cross-border collaboration. And in 2014, the Chinese consulate in Houston published photos a signing ceremony involving a Baylor center and a biomedical company affiliated with Peking University. (In July 2020, the Trump administration abruptly shut down the Houston Consulate, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleging it was a hub of espionage and theft of intellectual property.) Baylor did not answer questions about his work in China. It is not clear if the partnerships are still active.

Photo: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images