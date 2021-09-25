Politics
Firing of two Baylor scientists raises racial profiling concerns
Two Chinese-American scientists at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston were fired the same day last month, raising concerns among their colleagues that they may have been targeted in the fallout fromthe controversial Chinese Initiative of the Ministry of Justice.
The two scientists, who are both naturalized U.S. citizens working in the biomedical sciences, were told of their dismissal at the same time on the morning of August 30, according to three sources and a document reviewed by The Intercept. A scientist declined to comment; the other did not respond to a request for comment.
The China Initiative was launched in 2018 under the leadership of then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to tackle industrial espionage, technology transfer and hacking from China, but has failed, drawing criticism Asian American civil rights activists and activists. Despite the continued hype from the Justice Department, charges in several recent cases have been dropped. Earlier this month, a federal judge acquitted former University of Tennessee-Knoxville scientist Anming Hu following a quashed lawsuit. A juror who attended the trial told The Intercept it was the most ridiculous case.
The China Initiative was accompanied by an effort by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which administer federal grants for biomedical research, toinvestigate hundreds of researcherswho are suspected of not disclosing their foreign ties. In a Presentation June 2020Michael Lauer, NIH deputy director for extramural research, said nearly a third of its investigations so far have involved the FBI, while 93% have involved undisclosed links to Chinese institutions .
Baylor cited potential problems with federal grant compliance, among other concerns, as the reason for firing scientists. But two Baylor faculty members told The Intercept they feared the school would penalize people because of their spouse’s work. The two licensed scientists are married to scientists who have held positions in China. The professors asked to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak to the press.
Houston was the site of a scan 17 month FBI probe in 2018 who sent shock waves by the scientific community. The investigation involved FBI agents working in tandem with administrators from the NIH and the MD Anderson Cancer Center, whose campus adjoins Baylors. For months, agents tracked down scientists of Chinese descent, accessing the network accounts of 23 MD Anderson employees and, in one case, setting up a surveillance camera near a researchers’ desk. In 2019, MD Anderson revealed he ousted three scientists as a result of the investigation, but none were ultimately charged with a relevant crime. A scientist was indicted by a county court with possession of child pornography and defamed in the local press, only to have the charge against him dropped.
A Baylor spokesperson declined to comment, saying the college does not discuss personnel matters. An NIH spokesperson said the agency was not discussing internal oversight reviews of [grant] the beneficiary institutions or their affiliated researchers, whether such reviews have taken place or are in progress. The FBI did not respond to whether it had investigated the two scientists.
The Chinese Initiative has attracted widespread meticulous examination. A recent Ministry of Justice fact sheet says the effort is aimed at identifying non-traditional [information] collectors (for example, researchers in laboratories, universities and the defense industrial base) who are co-opted in the transfer of technology contrary to US interests. Civil rights advocates fear that the non-traditional collector’s label will be broadly interpreted to mean anyone of Chinese descent.
Either it’s true what the FBI and other intelligence agencies are saying about this huge threat of non-traditional collectors and they’re really bad at finding them, or the rhetoric is overkill, and we have to be a lot more perceptive, said Michael German, a member of the Brennan Center for Justice and a former FBI agent. In an interview with The Intercept, he called for ensuring that resources for economic espionage are effectively focused on people run by the Chinese government.
Over the past decades, many American institutions have set up joint programs and projects in China, often using researchers of Chinese descent to forge links. These scientists now say their institutions have sent mixed messages about international collaboration. MD Anderson, for example, received a 2015 award from the Chinese State Council at a ceremony attended by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Two years later, a vice president of MD Anderson traveled to Beijing to meet with the director of the agency that administers the Chinas Thousand Talents program, a frequent target of the FBI.
Baylor also had several partnerships in China and, according to the professors, had encouraged researchers to work in the country. One of those efforts was a formal partnership at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou covering joint research projects and academic exchanges. On its website, Baylor praises the work as a powerful example of cross-border collaboration. And in 2014, the Chinese consulate in Houston published photos a signing ceremony involving a Baylor center and a biomedical company affiliated with Peking University. (In July 2020, the Trump administration abruptly shut down the Houston Consulate, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleging it was a hub of espionage and theft of intellectual property.)
Baylor did not answer questions about his work in China. It is not clear if the partnerships are still active.
Photo: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Although the China Initiative was launched under the Trump administration, the profiling of Chinese-born scientists predates it. The FBI’s Counterintelligence Division has created a Unit dedicated to Economic Espionage in 2010, under the Obama administration. The Justice Department says more than 80% of its economic espionage prosecutions are linked to China, and FBI Director Christopher Wray has repeatedly said claims that the office opens a new case involving China every 10 hours. But civil rights activists and legal scholars say the Justice Department has few successful prosecutions to show for the effort. I’m fed up with being told there are big problems out there, and you just don’t have security clearance, said Margaret Lewis, professor of law at Seton Hall University. whose research focuses on the law in China and Taiwan. It’s not good enough for me. I can’t be told, trust us, were the government.
Along with the China Initiative investigations and previous cases, Justice Department officials have argued that American scientific research and corporate knowledge are matters of national security importance, regardless of the subject. Prosecutors have brought cases centered on genetically modified GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceuticals Monsanto corn seed, and a DuPont whitener used in paint and Oreo cookies. Sometimes the officers resorted to extreme tactics. For a 2012 case involving glass block insulation, the FBI devised both an elaborate puncture operation and a stench of a movie publicize their work.
Since 2018, the office has also pursued cases of unreported links to China reported by the NIH, a persistent problem in academia but which critics say does not necessarily amount to technology theft.
Baylor administrators previously allowed scientists reported by the NIH to ability to correct potential grant reporting violations, rather than subject them to a criminal investigation. This approach had won the institution praise from Asian American activists nationwide, as well as local academics. But the administrator who oversaw the effort recently left Baylor.
Baylor is no longer the same, said Steven Pei, an engineering professor at the University of Houston and co-organizer of the APA Justice Task Force, which defends Asian-American scientists wrongfully accused of crimes. The faculty is now as confused, frustrated and scared as it was two or three years ago.
|
Sources
2/ https://theintercept.com/2021/09/24/baylor-scientists-china-initiative/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]