Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey calls on Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly reportedly saw him gossip against India. However, a fiery young Indian diplomat reacted quickly by calling Pakistan an “arsonist” disguising himself as a “firefighter”.

When Pak PM shared his speech via video due to Covid precautions, he mentioned India’s 2019 decision to repeal Section 370 and even said. “The worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now reigns over India. See his full speech here.

Man of the moment at #SCOSummit @fawadchaudhry who keeps yawning at regular intervals for 19 minutes of @ImranKhanPTI speech. Absolute spoiler for #ImranKhan’s speech. pic.twitter.com/AWVDkB5KHQ

– Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) September 17, 2021

Sneha Dubey, first secretary of the Indian mission to the UN, attacked Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan in response to his speech for allegedly telling lies against India.

Dubey said this was not the first time that the Pakistani leader has sought “to spread false and malicious propaganda against my country, seeking in vain to distract the world from the sad state of his country where terrorists benefit from ‘a free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are turned upside down.

Watch: Young Indian Diplomat Sneha Dubey, First Secretary, Indian Mission to UN Criticizes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Speech at UNGA. Emphasizes the glorification of Osama Bin Laden as a matyr by the Pakistani rulers. pic.twitter.com/6AlPzefgzw

– Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 25, 2021

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer in the 2012 class, Sneha was educated in Goa. Reports reveal that she aspired to be an IFS agent from the age of 12. His first appointment as an IFS officer was at the Ministry of External Affairs, reports HT. Dubey has been widely praised for criticizing Khan in his powerful speech, saying:

“It is the country which is an arsonist disguised as a firefighter. Pakistan is feeding terrorists in their backyards in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors. Our region, and indeed the whole world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they try to cover up the sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror, ”she said.

His speech quickly went viral online and Desi Junta had a lot to say about it-

Well formulated .. Smart lady

– Tripti Singh (ripttriptidaudsar) September 25, 2021

She spoke loudly and beautifully. Although the same statements have been made before, it seems Pakistan has yet to learn from this.

– Anirban Chatterjee (@ Anirban3009) September 25, 2021

Isn’t she brilliant. I am impressed. So happy to see the young guns doing so well.

– Krushna (govindagopala) September 25, 2021

Christine Fair told the BBC a few days ago But good reuse of these lines at the UN forum

– Mani (manithefunny) September 25, 2021

Indian Foreign Relations Strategy! Wow! A young little diplomat finds the Prime Minister of Pak indiscreet and insensitive to the opinion of the world in general.

– MS Srinivasa Rao (@macharajarao) September 25, 2021

What do you think of his position? Tell us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.storypick.com/diplomat-sneha-dubey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos