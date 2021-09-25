Ukraine strengthens its partnership with powerful actors

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba underlined the importance of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s bilateral talks in New York with the British and Turkish leaders, as well as with the President of the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General .

He wrote this in his blog for Ukrinform.

“An important outcome of the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to New York was the meetings held by Volodymyr Zelensky with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As foreseen by our foreign policy strategy, Ukraine is strengthening its strategic partnerships with powerful actors and together with them form a global and regional security system, ”Kuleba said.

He recalled that last year, Kiev and London launched a new stage of strategic partnership, in which Ukraine and the United Kingdom strengthen the Ukrainian navy. And recently an agreement was reached to build missile boats for Ukraine – two will be built in the UK and six more at Ukrainian companies.

Zelensky and Johnson discussed concrete steps to further increase cooperation in the areas of trade, defense, finance and energy. Turkey is a key player in NATO and the Black Sea region “Kuleba wrote, recalling joint projects on strike drones and warships. The construction of the first corvette for Ukraine is currently underway in Turkey. “I am convinced that we will establish the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine. These formidable combat vehicles, some of which already have Ukrainian engines, are currently one of the most efficient types of weapons in the world,” said the Minister.

He also commented on the Ukrainian President’s meetings in New York with leaders of two key international organizations – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelensky and von der Leyen discussed preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit on 12 October, stressing that integration into the EU’s internal market and a clear prospect of EU membership are key priorities for Ukraine .

NATO membership is one of the main priorities of Ukraine’s foreign policy strategy. The country has been granted the status of one of the Alliance’s six closest partners in the world, Kuleba said, noting: “I am convinced that joining NATO is a matter of time.”

On September 22, Zelensky, in his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, called for a “renewal” of the UN and its charter, noting that the organization had shown weakness in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, ignored participation in the Crimea. Summit of the platform, and did not respond correctly to the issuance of passports by Russia to residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in the elections to the State Duma.

to