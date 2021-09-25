Politics
Ukraine strengthens its partnership with powerful actors
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba underlined the importance of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s bilateral talks in New York with the British and Turkish leaders, as well as with the President of the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General .
He wrote this in his blog for Ukrinform.
“An important outcome of the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to New York was the meetings held by Volodymyr Zelensky with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As foreseen by our foreign policy strategy, Ukraine is strengthening its strategic partnerships with powerful actors and together with them form a global and regional security system, ”Kuleba said.
He recalled that last year, Kiev and London launched a new stage of strategic partnership, in which Ukraine and the United Kingdom strengthen the Ukrainian navy. And recently an agreement was reached to build missile boats for Ukraine – two will be built in the UK and six more at Ukrainian companies.
Zelensky and Johnson discussed concrete steps to further increase cooperation in the areas of trade, defense, finance and energy. Turkey is a key player in NATO and the Black Sea region “Kuleba wrote, recalling joint projects on strike drones and warships. The construction of the first corvette for Ukraine is currently underway in Turkey. “I am convinced that we will establish the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine. These formidable combat vehicles, some of which already have Ukrainian engines, are currently one of the most efficient types of weapons in the world,” said the Minister.
He also commented on the Ukrainian President’s meetings in New York with leaders of two key international organizations – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Zelensky and von der Leyen discussed preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit on 12 October, stressing that integration into the EU’s internal market and a clear prospect of EU membership are key priorities for Ukraine .
NATO membership is one of the main priorities of Ukraine’s foreign policy strategy. The country has been granted the status of one of the Alliance’s six closest partners in the world, Kuleba said, noting: “I am convinced that joining NATO is a matter of time.”
On September 22, Zelensky, in his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, called for a “renewal” of the UN and its charter, noting that the organization had shown weakness in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, ignored participation in the Crimea. Summit of the platform, and did not respond correctly to the issuance of passports by Russia to residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in the elections to the State Duma.
to
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-polytics/3322002-kuleba-on-zelenskys-meetings-in-new-york-ukraine-strengthens-partnership-with-powerful-players.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]