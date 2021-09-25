India, US send clear message to Taliban after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joe Biden discuss Afghanistan

India, US released joint leadership statement on Afghanistan with clear message for Taliban

Washington:

India and the United States called on the Taliban to honor their commitments and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and minority groups, and called on Kabul’s new rulers to ensure that the territory of this war-torn country is never again used to threaten or attack a country or to harbor or train terrorists.

In a joint statement by the US-India leaders released after the first in-person bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Friday, the two leaders stressed the importance of the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.

The two leaders decided that the Taliban must comply with UNSCR 2593 (2021) which demands that Afghan territory never again be used to threaten or attack a country or to harbor or train terrorists, or to plan or finance. terrorist attacks, and underlined the importance of the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, according to the joint statement.

UN Security Council resolution 2593 on Afghanistan, adopted under India’s presidency of the Council of 15 Nations in August, had demanded that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack a country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorists and reaffirmed the importance of the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, including the persons and entities designated in accordance with resolution 1267 (1999), and took note of the relevant commitments of the Taliban .

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi called on the Taliban to honor these and all other commitments, especially with regard to the safe, secure and orderly departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals from Afghanistan and to respect the rights human rights of all Afghans, including women. , children and members of minority groups, “the statement said.

The Taliban, which took control of Kabul on August 15, set up a radical 33-member interim cabinet that is female-free and includes UN-designated terrorists. The Taliban last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

“The two leaders also underlined the importance of efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to allow full, safe, direct and unhindered access to the UN, its specialized agencies and its implementing partners, as well as to all humanitarian actors engaged in humanitarian action. relief activities, including with regard to internally displaced persons, ”he said.

Reflecting their long-term commitment to promote development and economic opportunities for the Afghan people, they decided to continue to coordinate closely and work together with their partners for an inclusive and peaceful future for all Afghans, the statement added. .

The UN Security Council resolution condemned in the strongest terms the deplorable attacks of August 26 near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan province, an affiliated entity. to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Da ‘ch). The resolution took note of the Taliban’s condemnation of the attack.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told G20 countries on Wednesday that the Taliban’s pledge not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorist purposes in any way should be implemented and the world s he looks forward to a broad and inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of Afghan society.

Jaishankar, in his address to the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Afghanistan held on the sidelines of the 76th high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly, said the community international community must mobilize to respond to humanitarian needs. Assistance providers should be granted unhindered, unrestricted and direct access.

The Taliban swept through Afghanistan last month, taking control of nearly all key cities amid the withdrawal of US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital Kabul fell into the hands of the insurgents.

The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last recalcitrant province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after the capture of Kabul.

Earlier this month, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said the Taliban’s announced government in Afghanistan was “anything but inclusive” and that the Afghan people would not accept. not a government structure that excludes women and minorities.

He also called on the world organization to reject the reinstatement of the Islamic Emirate.

