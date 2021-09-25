Global community should strengthen Taliban government: PM Imran – World





The global community should strengthen the current Afghan government for the sake of the country’s vulnerable residents, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his virtual address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

“Bearing in mind the promises made by the Taliban, if the world community pushes them, there will be a win-win situation,” the prime minister said.

Half of the Afghan population is vulnerable, according to the United Nations report, and by next year nearly 90 percent of people will fall below the poverty line, Khan said.

He added that if the world neglects the current government now, it will lead to serious repercussions including humanitarian crisis, destabilization and the country will once again become a safe place for international terrorists.

He also said Pakistan was blamed for the situation in Afghanistan. However, the countries most affected by the war suffered the most when sectarian militant groups emerged in the country that had never existed before.

“The only reason we suffered more is because we have become the ally of the United States in the war against Afghanistan,” the prime minister said, reiterating his position that Pakistan was right in saying that the Afghanistan did not have a military solution.

Problem of Kashmir occupied by India

Speaking on the issue of occupied Indian Kashmir, the Prime Minister noted in his speech that New Delhi had embarked on a unilateral final solution of the disputed territory on August 15, 2019.

“To impose its unilateral decision in the region, India jailed senior Kashmiri leaders, imposed a crackdown on Muslims, extrajudicial killings of hundreds of Kashmiris, launched a violent crackdown on peaceful protests by Kashmiris and imposed collective punishments” , did he declare.

The prime minister added that these tactics were accompanied by illegal efforts to change the region’s demographics and transform the majority Muslim region into a Muslim minority.

He also noted that these actions violate international human rights laws.

Khan also called on the United Nations General Assembly to have the mortal remains of the late Syed Gillani buried in the symmetry of the martyrs with the appropriate Islamic rights as they had been forcibly removed by Indian forces.

Speaking to move forward on the Kashmir issue and engage in dialogue with Pakistan, the PM noted that India must reverse unilateral and illegal measures in occupied Kashmir, stop the repression and violence against innocent Kashmiris. and halt demographic changes in the region.

These measures should be adopted to avoid another conflict between Pakistan and India, he added.

islamophobia

Islamophobia is another prison phenomenon that the world must collectively fight against, the prime minister said.

He noted that following the terrorist attacks of September 11, terrorism has been associated with Islam in some parts of the world. “This has increased the tendency of right-wing, xenophobic, violent nationalists and extremist terrorist groups to target Muslims. “

Khan added that the UN’s global counterterrorism strategy has recognized these emerging threats and he hoped that the Secretary-General’s report will focus on these new threats of terrorism and convene a global dialogue on countering terrorism. islamophobia.

