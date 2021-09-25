Gavin Williamson no longer follows Boris Johnson on Instagram and people laugh at the pettiness





In what can only be described as playground pettiness, former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson ditched Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Instagram after being sacked from cabinet. According toThe sun, the South Staffordshire MP was prolific in his liking for Johnsons’ social media posts, but has now moved away from the PM and didn’t even like his snaps of his visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly. The move comes after Williamson was kicked out of cabinet as education secretary last week over a number of errors in the role of the controversy over the year’s exam score calculations last to the confusion of sportsmen Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje. The government reshuffle saw the role of Education Secretary given to MP Nadhim Zahawi, the former Minister of Vaccines. Commenting on his dismissal, Williamsonwrote on Twitter: It has been a privilege to hold the post of Secretary of Education since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I am particularly proud of the transformational reforms I have carried out in education Post 16: in institutions of higher education, our skills program, apprenticeships and more. This program will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister and the government. Register nowto our free weekly newsletter Indy100 The Viral Democracy However, while it is far from political support for the Commons, a small move such as no longer following the Prime Minister on Instagram can certainly cast doubt on the strength of that support. And while there were some who weren’t too bothered by the news: There were those who saw this as another opportunity to roast Williamson: To us, not following the leader anymore is a lot more fun – he sounds a lot better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/news/gavin-williamson-instagram-boris-sacked-b1926896 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos