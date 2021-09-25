Xi: key to the world view of science and technology





President Xi Jinping delivers a video address at the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum opening ceremony in Beijing on Friday. [Photo/XINHUA]

Zhongguancun Forum Hears Call for Common Action on Major Global Challenges China will strengthen international exchanges on science and technology with a more open attitude, proactively participate in the global innovation network and jointly advance basic research, President Xi Jinping said on Friday. In a video link speech at the opening of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, Xi reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, create a world-class climate for innovation and promote the concept of using technology for good purposes. . With the wide and deep influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe challenges facing the global economic recovery, it is even more important for different nations to step up openness and innovation in science and technology and to jointly explore ways and methods to solve major global problems. innovation issues, he said. The President also underlined the need for a common response to current challenges and to jointly promote the noble cause of peace and the development of mankind. A holistic view is a prerequisite for the development of science and technology in today’s world, and it is important to take the pulse of the times and focus closely on the new demands of production and of life, he said. China attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation and remains committed to promoting global coordination in this regard, he said, adding that the nation will continue to promote the transformation of scientific and technological results and foster development. new engines of economic growth. Xi also stressed the importance of improving global governance in science and technology and further improving the well-being of mankind. Participants in the opening ceremony of the Zhongguancun 2021 Forum, which highlights the application of new technologies, products and materials. [Photo/Xinhua]

He pledged to support Zhongguancun in Beijing, the country’s first demonstration area for independent innovation, by leading a new round of pilot reforms and accelerating steps to become a leading global technology park. The President expressed the hope that the participants in the national platform of the forum for global exchanges and cooperation in science and technology innovation will conduct in-depth exchanges and bring their wisdom to global innovation in science and technology. and building a community of destiny for humanity. The forum, under the theme of intelligence, health and carbon neutrality, takes place from Friday to Tuesday. Jia Jingdun, director of the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology, noted that this year’s forum was held at a much higher level and its representatives focused on cutting-edge technological advancements. . He said the forum is an opportunity to open up to a higher level, and that the partnerships and exchange mechanisms forged at the event will have a much deeper influence going forward. Pan Jiaofeng, dean of the Institutes of Science and Development of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said it is important to gather the world’s resources and gather wisdom. “In the forum, scientists could apply more open methods to take full advantage of the benefits of professional think tanks and conduct research on future models of the technology industry, which will play a supporting role in decision-making on future industry development strategies, ”he said. .

