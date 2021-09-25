Papua PON: must-see photo ops around Jayapura clusters

When the Youtefa bridge had not been built, we had to make a detour through the hills.

Jayapura Town and Jayapura District are two of four clusters of venues where XX National Sports Week (PON) will be held in Papua Province from October 2-15, 2021.

The city of Jayapura, located over three thousand kilometers from the country’s capital, is the capital of Indonesia’s easternmost province, Papua, and is directly adjacent to neighboring Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, Sentani Airport is one of the gateways to Jayapura District which offers a plethora of natural beauty that is apparent from hill to coast.

Several places have also been decorated with the ornaments of the XX Papua PON, making them nice photo spots to welcome visitors.

Here are five interesting places in Jayapura City and District for several photo opportunities.

1. Sentani airport arrival gate

Sentani airport comes alive with the decorations of XX PON Papua mascots: Kangpho and Drawa.

In addition, a photo spot with the event slogan “Torang Bisa! – means “We can!” »- is placed not far from the arrival gate.

If visitors are lucky, they can meet the cultural ambassador of the national sporting event and take a photo together.

Meanwhile, before leaving the arrival terminal, they will find the terminal floor designed as an athletics track as well as decorated with Papuan ornaments and the event logo.

In addition, visitors are required to go to five arrival counters before collecting their luggage.

The meters serve as checkpoints to ensure that visitors comply with the mandatory requirements of health protocols, including the PeduliLindungi applications.

Visitors must complete the electronic health alert card (e-HAC) provided by the apps as officers will request it upon arrival at the terminal.

In addition, agents will check visitors’ ID cards if necessary.

2. Teletubbies Hill

About 8.6 kilometers from Sentani Airport is a lovely tourist spot called Teletubbies Hill in Doyo Lama Village, Waibu Subdistrict, Jayapura District.

Visitors can enjoy the beauty of Lake Sentani from there. However, if they are willing to put in an effort to climb the stairs, they can admire the beautiful green hills as well as the blue waters of Lake Sentani.

They can also embark on hikes to explore the hills through a long path dotted with cabins to relax.

Visitors are not required to pay any fees to enter the tourist destination. However, parking fees of Rp 10,000 and Rp 20,000 for a motorcycle and a car respectively apply.

Meanwhile, not far from Teletubbies Hill is an XX Papua PON hockey and cricket arena located in the village of Doyo Baru which is used for esports exhibition matches.

3. Hamadi beach

Located in the town of Jayapura, Hamadi Beach is located close to the city center. Thus, the tourist destination is easy to reach.

The fascinating beach has beautiful white sands and shady trees.

In addition, there is a cabin for visitors to rest while enjoying the sea breeze.

At the beach, they can also swim because the waves are relatively calm thanks to the piles of concrete barriers installed around the site.

Visitors are only required to pay the parking fee as an entrance ticket.

4. Bridge of Youth

The Youtefa Bridge, located not far from Hamadi Beach, was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in October 2019. Currently, it has become the emblem of Papua.

The Red Bridge is 732 meters long and 21 meters wide and connects the main area of ​​Jayapura town with the Muara Tami sub-district.

In addition, there is a 10 kilometer long connecting road.

“When the Youtefa Bridge was not built, we had to take a detour through the hills. Currently, the bridge has made our journey easier and has become an economic engine,” said local entrepreneur Akhsan. Between.

At the end of the bridge, on the right side, visitors can see several cafes under construction. Meanwhile, on the left side there is the XX Papua PON rowing arena located in Youtefa Bay.

5. Horizon

The place is located on top of a hill, with a panoramic view of Youtefa Bay and Youtefa Bridge.

In fact, Skyline is not a tourist spot. It is only a road side of the road that connects the Jayapura-Abepura-Sentani regions.

Besides enjoying the beauty of Youtefa Bay, visitors can savor young coconuts.

A young coconut costs Rp 10,000, while one mixed with syrup or brown sugar costs Rp 20,000.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to officially open the PON XX National Games at Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura District on October 2, 2021, Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali has confirmed.

Strict health protocols will be in place throughout the opening ceremony, including the parade of athletes and the oath of athletes.

In addition to the city of Jayapura and the district of Jayapura, the two other co-hosts of the PON are the districts of Mimika and Merauke.

After the XX National PON Games from October 2 to 15, 2021, the XVI National Paralympic Games should be held from November 2 to 15, 2021.

