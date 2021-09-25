PM Narendra Modi and Joe Biden discuss defense in a 90-minute Oval Office meeting. Details here





US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Friday Washington: US President Joe Biden, in his very first face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirmed the strength of the defense relationship and his unwavering commitment to India as a major defense partner, said the Minister of Defense. Minister of Foreign Affairs Harsh Vardhan Shringla. President Biden welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the White House on Friday. The meeting of the two leaders in the Oval Office lasted more than 90 minutes, instead of the scheduled 60 minutes. President Biden reaffirmed the strength of the defense relationship and steadfast commitment to India as a major defense partner. The leaders welcomed the deepening of advanced industrial cooperation in the defense sector. Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters at a joint press conference on Friday. . During the meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, he said, the focus was on co-development, co-production and expansion of the field of industrial cooperation in the defense sector. . After concluding four major defense agreements since 2016, the United States and India have made significant progress as major defense partners and America look forward to further increasing information sharing, exercises bilateral and multilateral, maritime security cooperation, exchange of liaison officers and logistics cooperation, the White House said in a backgrounder. Under the United States-India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), the United States and India agreed in July to a $ 22 million project to co-develop unmanned aerial vehicles. The DTTI currently has four working groups, and the next senior officials meeting later this year will further expand defense industrial collaboration, he said. The United States is on the side of the Indian Army, having offered advanced capabilities, such as the F / A-18, F-15EX and F-21 fighter jets; MQ-9B unmanned aerial systems; the IADWS missile system; and additional P-8I maritime patrol planes, he said. India’s core strategic airlift capabilities enable its military to deliver critical humanitarian relief and evacuation operations in the Indian Ocean region and beyond. According to the backgrounder, the US Air Force and US company Lockheed Martin recently signed a $ 329 million contract to maintain India’s fleet of C-130J transport planes. “This agreement will help support jobs in both countries while improving India’s strategic airlift capabilities,” he said. The Indian Air Force operates the world’s second largest C-17 fleet behind the United States, recently signing a $ 637 million extended maintenance contract with U.S. company Boeing which supports employment in both country, he said. In June, Lockheed Martin delivered India’s first two MH-60R multi-mission maritime helicopters. These platforms were assembled in Troy, Alabama, as well as Stratford, Connecticut, and integrated in Owego, New York, and allow India to access the chain of global supply of multi-purpose helicopters. “As the second largest operator of P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in the world, India is a valued maritime partner in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. US company Boeing has delivered the tenth P- aircraft. 8I to the Indian Navy in July 2021, and the 11th aircraft is expected to be delivered in October, “the White House said. In 2020, India and the United States renewed their commitment to support effective nuclear security globally, through India’s Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership and multilateral partners such as the Agency. International Atomic Energy International.

