“I explained everything to Biden”: Erdogan reiterates that Ankara will buy more S-400s from Russia





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed Ankara's willingness to purchase "another set" of Russian-made S-400 Triumf missile defense systems in the face of US warnings that this would pose a potential security risk. The Turkish president told CBS News that America's refusal to sell the US-made Patriot systems to Turkey as an alternative prompted Ankara to buy the S-400s instead. Washington has repeatedly denied such claims. In October 2020, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar made it clear that Ankara was still ready to buy the Patriots despite buying the S-400s from Russia. This followed a warning from then Defense Ministry spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in 2019 that "Turkey will not receive a Patriot battery [of missile interceptors] unless he returns the S-400 [to Russia]". The remarks came after the Turkish president told reporters in late August that Ankara had "no doubts about purchasing a second batch of S-400s from Russia," adding: "Turkey and Russia is taking many steps, whether with the S-400 or other areas of the defense industry." Russia and Turkey have signed a $ 2.5 billion contract for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in late 2017, with deliveries starting in 2019, sparking a major diplomatic crisis and prompting Washington to cancel the sale of F-35's fifth-generation fighter jets from Lockheed Martin to Turkey, also urging Washington to impose sanctions on the Ankara defense sector. NATO insisted the S-400s are incompatible with alliance standards and suggested that the Russian side would be supposed to be able to collect intelligence sensitive on the alliance's air defense network thanks to the Turkish S-400 contract. Russian and Turkish officials have consistently dismissed the allegations.

Oleg Bourunov Ankara’s decision to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems sparked a crisis in Turkish-American relations in 2019, when the first batch, negotiated in 2017, was delivered to Turkey. This prompted the United States to exclude Turkey from the F-35 fighter program and to sanction an entity coordinating the Ankara defense sector.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed Ankara’s willingness to purchase “another set” of Russian-made S-400 Triumf missile defense systems in the face of US warnings that this would pose a potential security risk. America. In an interview with US broadcaster CBS News, Erdogan said he “explained everything to [US] President [Joe] Biden, “apparently referring to his meeting with POTUS on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels in June. The Turkish president told CBS News that the US refusal to sell the US-made Patriot systems to Turkey as an alternative had prompted Ankara to buy the S-400s instead. Washington has repeatedly denied such claims. Erdogan tells Biden turkeys’ position on S-400 remains unchanged In October 2020, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar made it clear that Ankara was still ready to buy the Patriots despite buying the S-400s from Russia. This followed a warning from then Defense Ministry spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in 2019 that “Turkey will not receive a Patriot battery [of missile interceptors] unless he returns the S-400 [to Russia]”. Erdogan, for his part, said in the CBS News interview that “in the future, no one will be able to interfere in terms of what kind of defense systems we acquire, from what country, at what level. No one is going to interfere. may interfere with this. We are the only ones to make such decisions. “ The remarks came after the Turkish president told reporters in late August that Ankara had “no doubts about purchasing a second batch of S-400s from Russia,” adding: “Turkey and Russia are taking many measures, whether with the S-400 or other areas of the defense industry. “ The statement was preceded by Alexander Mikheev, head of the Russian arms export company Rosoboronexport, declaring that the second contract for the delivery of Russian S-400 Triumf air defense systems to Turkey will be signed before the end of this year. Turkey will not give in to US pressure and buy second S-400 regiment, Russian official says Russia and Turkey signed a $ 2.5 billion contract for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in late 2017, with deliveries starting in 2019. The S-400 deal upset Ankara’s allies in the United States and NATO, triggering a major diplomatic crisis and prompting Washington to cancel the sale of Lockheed Martin’s fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to the Turkey, also urging Washington to impose sanctions on the Ankara defense sector. NATO insisted that the S-400s are incompatible with alliance standards and suggested that the Russian side would be expected to be able to collect sensitive intelligence on the alliance’s air defense network via the Turkish S-400 contract. Russian and Turkish officials have consistently dismissed the allegations.

