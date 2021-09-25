Donald Trump said he did ‘pretty much the opposite’ of what Dr Fauci advised during the COVID-19 pandemic





Former President Donald Trump and Dr Anthony Fauci, in April 2020. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has said he did “the opposite” to advice from Dr Anthony Fauci during the pandemic.

Trump has said he has decided not to fire Fauci because he “took heat” for it.

Trump and Fauci have often criticized each other for their different approaches to the pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump said he did “pretty much the opposite” of what Dr Anthony Fauci advised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump made the comments in an interview with David Brody on Real America’s Voice Friday.

Brody asked the former president if he regretted not firing Fauci, who is now Biden’s chief medical adviser and was previously a senior member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump said that even though he “got along” with the doctor, he ignored his advice during the pandemic.

“It was there for about 40 years or something. It was part of the furniture. But if you think about it, I really did pretty much the opposite of what he said,” Trump said.

“I actually got along with him, you know? I found him, he was a character. He was like, ‘Just call me Tony. Just call me Tony, sir.’ And, you know, he’s a better promoter than a doctor. “

Trump has said he is making his own decisions about handling the pandemic, which often contradicts Fauci’s advice.

“He didn’t want to close our country to China. I did it right away. I didn’t even hesitate. And he said three months later that I had saved thousands of lives by doing so. He didn’t want to close our country to Europe, and I did. “

At the start of the pandemic, Dr Fauci said restricting travel was “not a good idea at the moment”.

However, he was generally in favor of Chinese travel restrictions later announced by Trump, according to Politifact.

During the interview, Trump also criticized Fauci for changing his stance on the importance of masks.

“He also said the masks didn’t mean anything. Then he became a radical masker,” Trump said.

Fauci first said the masks were not helpful in preventing the spread of the virus, then advised the general public not to buy them and cause a shortage of medical professionals, Politifact said.

In April, the Centers for Disease Control first recommended that people cover their faces in public.

Fauci had previously noticed that Trump disliked masks because he viewed them as a “sign of weakness.” Sadly, many Americans have followed his example, he said.

Trump said in the interview that he decided not to fire Fauci because it was a no-win situation and he would have “caught the heat” no matter what.

“But I did what I wanted to do and made the right decisions,” Trump said.

Fauci said the former president “most likely” claimed American lives by spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

In the interview with Real America’s Voice, Trump also claimed that there was no problem with vaccine hesitancy during his presidency and that everyone “wanted the vaccine.”

“I think people just don’t trust the Biden administration or Biden. Because since I’ve left now you’ve got the mandate fight, and it’s a big fight, by the way. , and you have to give people their freedom, ”he said.

“I took the vaccine,” Trump said. “A lot of people have taken the vaccine, and it has been very effective.”

