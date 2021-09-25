Canadians return home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday in what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the United States and Canada.

Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alta., Early Saturday. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng following an extradition request from the United States. Many countries have called China a hostage policy action.

Images broadcast on CTV’s news network showed the two men being hugged by Trudeau on the tarmac in the early hours of the morning.

The pair left China just after a senior executive at Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies struck a deal with the US Department of Justice over fraud charges and flew from Canada to China.

The chain of events involving the world powers has brought an abrupt end to the legal and geopolitical quarrels which, for the past three years, have shaken relations between Washington, Beijing and Ottawa. The three-way deal allowed China and Canada to each bring home their own detained citizens as the United States completed a criminal case against a prominent Chinese tech leader who, for months, was mired in a dispute. extradition battle.

The first activity took place on Friday afternoon when Meng Wanzhou, 49, chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of the company founder, reached an agreement with federal prosecutors calling for the fraud charges against her to be rejected next year and allowing him to return to China. at once. As part of the deal, known as the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, she accepted responsibility for distorting the company’s business relationship in Iran.

These two men went through an incredibly difficult ordeal. Over the past 1,000 days, they have shown strength, perseverance and grace and we are all inspired by them, Trudeau said at a hastily called press conference Friday night.

The news of Mengs awaiting return was a major topic on the Chinese internet and in the midday report of state television channels CCTV, with no mention of the release of Kovrig and Spavor.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reposted a report on Meng’s departure from Canada on social media, adding Welcome home.

A video was also posted online of Meng speaking at Vancouver International Airport, saying; Thank you motherland, thank you to the people of the motherland. You have been my biggest pillar of support.

Former Canadian Ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques, former Kovrig boss when Kovrig worked as a diplomat, said he was delighted the two Canadians were at home.

Obviously, the Chinese were so eager to get Meng back that they dropped all claims that the two Michael’s had been arrested for good reason. They must recognize that their reputation has been seriously tarnished, Saint-Jacques said. There are grunts within the Chinese Communist Party, people say: Which direction are we going, Xi Jinping? We are creating too many enemies. Why are we enemies of countries like Canada and Australia? ‘”

Saint-Jacques said he believes China will think twice before resorting to hostage diplomacy again.

The deal came as President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping sought to ease signs of public tension even as the world’s two dominant economies disagree on issues as diverse as cybersecurity, change climate, human rights and trade and tariffs. Biden said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week that he had no plans to start a new Cold War, while Xi told world leaders that disputes between countries must be treated through dialogue and cooperation.

The US government joins the international community in welcoming the decision of the authorities of the People’s Republic of China to release Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig after more than two and a half years in arbitrary detention. We are happy that they are returning home to Canada, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

As part of the deal with Meng, which was leaked in federal court in Brooklyn, the Justice Department agreed to dismiss the fraud charges against her in December 2022 exactly four years after her arrest, on condition that ‘It complies with certain conditions, including not contesting any of the government’s factual allegations. The Justice Department also agreed to drop her request for Meng’s extradition to the United States, which she had vigorously contested, ending a process that prosecutors say could have persisted for months. .

After appearing by videoconference for his hearing in New York, Meng made a brief appearance in court in Vancouver, where the hangar was on bail living in a multi-million dollar mansion while the two Canadians were held in custody. Chinese prison cells where the lights were on 24 hours a day.

Outside the courtroom, Meng thanked the Canadian government for upholding the rule of law, expressed his gratitude to the Canadian people and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

Over the past three years my life has been turned upside down, she said. It was a disruptive time for me as a mother, wife and business owner. But I believe every cloud has a silver lining. It was truly an invaluable experience in my life. I will never forget all the good wishes I received.

Soon after, Meng left on an Air China flight to Shenzhen, China, where Huawei’s headquarters are located.

Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of network equipment for telephone and Internet companies. It has been a symbol of China’s progress to become a global technological powerhouse and a concern for security and law enforcement in the United States. Some analysts claim that Chinese companies have flouted international rules and standards and stolen the technology.

The case against Meng stems from a January 2019 indictment by the Trump administration’s Justice Department that accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. The indictment also accused Meng herself of committing fraud by deceiving HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

The indictment came amid a broader Trump administration crackdown on Huawei over concerns from the US government that the company’s products could facilitate Chinese espionage. The administration cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. components and technology, including Google Music and other smartphone services, and subsequently banned vendors around the world from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.

The Biden White House, meanwhile, has maintained a hard line on Huawei and other Chinese companies whose technology is considered to pose national security risks.

Huawei has repeatedly denied claims by the US government and safety concerns with its products.

Last month, a Canadian judge did not decide whether Meng should be extradited to the United States after a lawyer for the Canadian Department of Justice concluded his case by saying there was enough evidence to show that he ‘she was dishonest and deserved to be tried in the United States.

Eric Tucker in Washington, Jim Mustain in New York and Jim Morris in Vancouver, Canada, contributed to this report.

