Mushaal congratulates Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively championing Kashmir’s cause on the world stage





Urges youth to join freedom movement to overthrow Hindutva regime Green Crescent flag will soon fly in Kashmir

–

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, President of the Organization for Peace and Culture, congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the cause of Kashmir on the world stage with vehemence and power.

Mushaal, who is the wife of imprisoned Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, said Prime Minister Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised the issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) effectively. .

However, she stressed the need for the world to also support Kashmir’s freedom struggle and find a tangible solution to rid Kashmir from the worst slavery of the Indian fascist government.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader #YasinMalik thanks Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for his support and efforts for the cause of Kashmir in her speech yesterday at the #UNGA session in a video message. #PMImranKhanAtUNGA #KashmirAtUNGA #DossierIIOJK @MushaalMullick pic.twitter.com/hwsyoxiNiB

PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) September 25, 2021

Speaking at a reception here on Saturday, Leader Hurriyat said the role of young people in the Kashmir freedom movement is of paramount importance; therefore, Pakistani youth must step forward to turn the table on the Hindutva regime, unleashing a reign of terror in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

I had been to Jammu and Kashmir and I know what kind of atrocities the Kashmiri people endure, she said.

Mushaal Mullick added that Pakistani youth are the voice of the Kashmiri people and the role of youth plays a key role in the success of any movement.

The President said the Afghanistan issue has been resolved and now the world’s attention is focused on Kashmir.

If the late Syed Ali Gilani had remained silent after listening to the people, resolutions would not have been passed for him in parliament, she added.

Likewise, Mushaal said that if Imran Khan had given up the fight 24 years ago after listening to the people, he would not be Prime Minister of Pakistan today.

Leader Hurriyat went on to say that Fatima Jinnah was an example for Pakistani women who stood firm against her opponents.

Therefore, she said that we must keep in mind that we are not negotiating for the ideological sense of the state no matter what.

We must believe that Kashmir can be free and we must believe from the bottom of our hearts that the green crescent flag will fly soon in Kashmir, because only we can make the cherished dream come true, she added.

Mushaal said: You have an example of how the world superpower was defeated by the constant struggle in your neighborhood, so the day is not far off when Kashmir breaks the chains of Indian slavery.

Mushaal Mullick expressed fears that following the Indian government’s notorious August 5 decision, Hindus would be resettled in large numbers in Kashmir as part of a malicious plan, as if India were planning to organize a referendum thereafter, which would be disastrous.

Therefore, it demanded that Pakistan accelerate its efforts to convince the world powers to ensure as soon as possible the settlement of the dispute in Kashmir in accordance with the formula agreed by the UN and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people in order to thwart the nefarious designs. Indians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dnd.com.pk/mushaal-praises-pm-imran-khan-for-raising-kashmir-cause-at-world-stage-effectively/254557 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos