Gavin Williamson “no longer follows Boris Johnson on Instagram” after his dismissal





Caption: Gavin Williamson no longer follows Boris Johnson on Instagram after being sacked (Photo: REX / GETTY) There doesn’t seem to be any love lost between Gavin Williamson and Boris Johnson after the sacked Education Secretary apparently ditched the Prime Minister on Instagram. Mr Williamson is believed to have taken the social media hit against his former boss days after being put on the pasture in last week’s cabinet reshuffle. But the former Cabinet minister, 45, remains among a select group of just 255 accounts Mr Johnson follows, including his wife, Carrie Johnson, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Mr Williamson, 45, received his marching orders after his management of the education department during the pandemic came under heavy criticism. He faced calls to resign due to a series of crises, including the GCSE and Grade A fiasco last summer, which prompted him to apologize to students in England whose exam results have been unfairly downgraded by an algorithm. But although his performance has been criticized by opposition rivals and the public, Mr Williamson could soon become Sir Gavin after reports emerged he could be offered a knight in a bid to cushion the blow of his departure. The former chief whip was known to keep a tarantula called Cronos on his desk. Announcing his departure, Mr Williamson said it had been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary and looked forward to supporting the Prime Minister from the backseat. Mr Williams’ management of the education department during the pandemic has come under heavy criticism (Photo:

Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Mr Williamson remains a regular Instagram user and yesterday shared photos of his official opening stories of a new digital skills center at Tamworth College in Staffordshire.

Students asked Mr Williamson to resign in August last year after the A-level and GCSE exams were canceled (Photo: PA) The brutal reshuffle saw the former secretary of international trade Liz Truss promoted Minister of Foreign Affairs, replacing Dominic Raab following the disastrous withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Mr Raab was demoted to the post of justice secretary but was also appointed deputy prime minister. Metro.co.uk has contacted Mr Williamsons office for comment. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, check out our news page. Get your latest news, wellness stories, insights and more

