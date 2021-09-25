Donald Trump pokes fun at Republican enemies by sending his fans a bizarre meme of the faces of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush transformed together





Joshua Zitser Sep 25, 2021, 2:00 PM

Left to Right: Representative Liz Cheney, Former President Donald Trump, Former President George W. Bush Getty Images Donald Trump sent his supporters a retouched image of the faces of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush. The face-turned image, originally shared by a meme account, is the former president’s latest blow to his political enemies. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump lambasted Bush for his support for Cheney during next year’s GOP primary in Wyoming. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump mocked his political enemies by emailing a meme of Republican Congressman Liz Cheney and faces of former President George W. Bush transformed into his supporters, according to The Independent.

The image, which appears to have been shared for the first time by the Twitter meme account, was used by Trump in a fundraising message, sent Thursday, for his Save America PAC. “ICYMI: must see photo”, he captioned.

-Alex Sheppard ???????? (@NotAlexSheppard) September 23, 2021

The former president shared the meme a day after issuing a statement criticizing Bush, whom he previously accused of leading “a failed and irrelevant presidency” for his “stupidity” in the Middle East.

The statement also saw Trump lambasting Bush for his support for “hawkish and very low polls” Cheney – the daughter of former Bush vice president Dick Cheney – after announcing he would fundraise for her in Dallas. October 18.

Trump, who backs Cheney’s main opponent in Wyoming next year, has clashed with Cheney since the Capitol Riot. She was one of a handful of Republicans in the House and Senate who voted to impeach him for incitement and is one of two Republican members of the House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack.

In May 2021, Cheney became a Republican outcast after being ousted from the Republican House Conference presidency, the third-highest position in the GOP caucus, due to her continued public rebuke of Trump for his role. in the murderous riot of January 6 at the Capitol.

