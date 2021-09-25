Who is Sneha Dubey? The IFS officer of the 2012 batch who gave a fiery response to Pakistan, Imran Khan at the UN





New Delhi: Delivering a scathing response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the Kashmir issue in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, a young Indian diplomat criticized Islamabad for abusing platforms provided by the UN to spread false and malicious propaganda against New Delhi.

India’s First Secretary at the United Nations Sneha Dubey, while exercising the country’s right of reply, said Islamabad has an established history of helping and encouraging terrorists.

She said member countries know Pakistan’s policy is to actively harbor, aid and support terrorists.

The Indian diplomat said Pakistan is an “arsonist” disguised as a “firefighter”, adding that the whole world has suffered because of its policies as the country feeds terrorists in its backyard.

Dubey said it was not the first time that the Pakistani leader had resorted to false and malicious propaganda against India.

The Indian representative to the United Nations said these attempts are nothing more than a failed attempt to distract world attention from the dismal state of Pakistan where terrorists roam free.

The young Indian diplomat said that Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India, adding that Pakistan must leave all areas under its illegal occupation.

“This includes areas that are under Pakistan’s illegal occupation. We call on Pakistan to immediately evacuate all areas under its illegal occupation, ”she said.

Dubey further stated that minorities in Pakistan live in constant fear and added that this is a state sponsored suppression of their rights.

The Indian diplomat said New Delhi wanted normal relations with all of its neighbors, including Pakistan.

She added, however, that it was up to Pakistan to sincerely work to create an enabling atmosphere.

Who is Sneha Dubey?

Sneha Dubey is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer in the Class of 2012.

After passing the prestigious Union Publix Service Commission (UPSC) exam on his first attempt in 2011, Dubey’s first appointment after being selected to IFS was to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA).

She was India’s third secretary in Madrid before being assigned to the United Nations in 2014.

Dubey, who aspired to join IFS from an early age, graduated after earning his MPhil from the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

Dubey, who is the first person in her family to work as a civil servant, graduated from Goa and went to Fergusson College in Pune for higher education.

Her father works in a multinational company, while her mother is a teacher.

