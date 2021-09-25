Covid, terrorism, Pakistan: what Prime Minister Modi told the UN | Top 10 quotes | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Saturday at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). His speech, which lasted just over 20 minutes, touched on several topics currently topical in the world, including the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19) and the situation in Afghanistan after its fall to the hands. the Taliban, among others. others. In his speech, he spoke about India’s work to develop different types of coronavirus vaccines and said the country has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine safe for anyone over 12 to administer. He also mentioned the ongoing work of Bharat Biotechs to develop the first intranasal vaccine against Covid-19. Regarding Afghanistan, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to ensure that the lands of war-torn nations are not used for terrorism against other countries. He added that during this time it is important for the global community to extend its aid to the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan. Here are all of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key quotes at UNGA: 1. Over the past 1.5 years, the whole world has faced the worst pandemic in 100 years, I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I extend my condolences to their families. 2. Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy delivered. Today is the anniversary of the birth of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the supporter of “Ekatma Manav Darshan”, meaning integral humanism or the journey of development taken together, the expansion of oneself to the universe. . 3. I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine. This can be administered to anyone over 12 years old. An mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID19. 4. Today I invite all vaccine manufacturers around the world to make vaccines in India. 5. The Corona pandemic has taught the world that the global economy needs to be more diversified. This is why the expansion of global value chains is very important. Our ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ is inspired by this feeling. 6. On the occasion of 75 years of independence, India will launch into space 75 satellites manufactured by Indian students. 7. We have also started to work to make India the biggest green hydrogen hub in the world. We are responsible to our future generations. Today the world faces an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism. 8. Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race for expansion. The international community must speak with one voice to strengthen a rules-based world order. 9. Regressive-thinking countries that use terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally important threat to them. We must ensure that Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism or launch terrorist attacks. 10.We must also make sure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. Right now Afghans, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by helping them.

