Despite the bankruptcy in Arizona: Donald Trump continues to move forward

An investigation into the US election in Arizona finds no evidence of voter fraud. Donald Trump has little interest.

Update, 09/25/2021, 1:01 p.m .: In Arizona, at the request of the Republicans, the votes had to be recounted. But instead of major electoral fraud, critics found only more votes for Joe Biden and even fewer for Donald Trump. But even this proof that his accusations are false does not stop Donald Trump.

On the contrary: the former US president simply turned the tables and accused the press of lying. Huge discoveries in Arizona, Trump reported on Twitter. Not through his account, which we know is still blocked. Donald Trump has asked Liz Harrington to broadcast a statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Short Message Service. The investigation found significant and compelling evidence of fraud, the statement said.

Donald Trump: the count in Arizona does not give the expected result

The previously known drafts of the Cyber ​​Ninjas Final Report, which were tasked with the Arizona narrative, allow for a completely different conclusion. Namely, that the election was carried out correctly and correctly counted. Slight deviations were actually found, but the recount only gave Joe Biden a few more votes.

The final report will be published next Friday. If the drafts and reports are correct, Donald Trump will have to look for a new reason why he lost to Joe Biden at the latest at this point.

Donald Trump: cyberninjas find voices for Joe Biden – instead of evidence of voter fraud

First report from September 24, 2021: Phoenix – Donald Trump is still firmly convinced of his electoral victory. A 2020 presidential defeat to Joe Biden is an impossibility for him, after all he is not a loser. No, it must be election fraud. Above all, defeat in the US state of Arizona is simply unimaginable for Trump. “Does everyone here understand that the 2020 election was a total disgrace?” He said at an event in Phoenix in July.

But Trump wouldn’t be Trump if he just gave up. The pressure his team had placed on Republican-led election monitoring immediately after the election died down in the weeks and months after the election, but the former US president still had a trump card up his sleeve.

Election fraud in the United States in 2020? Donald Trump hoped for a recount of votes in Arizona

And that was ultimately played out by Trump loyalists in the Arizona Senate. So the Republicans simply hired a private company called Cyber ​​Ninjas to hand-count the votes in Arizona’s most populous district. It cost a huge amount, but donations of $ 5.7 million from far-right groups and Trump fans were able to fund the review. Why do you have friends

Of course, Trump was hoping that cyber ninjas in Maricopa County would finally prove his allegations of electoral fraud. That wouldn’t change the officially certified result, especially since Joe Biden has been in the White House since January 20, 2021. But of course, the results in all the key states that Trump lost in the United States in 2020 could be challenged. In such a case, Trump would at least be triumphant among his fans.

Nachzhlung in Arizona: Donald Trump’s Enttuschung

However, the Arizona narrative has a flaw. It did not bring the desired result. While only drafts of the final report are known so far, it appears the Cyber ​​Ninjas ultimately discovered that Donald Trump may have lost even more clearly than expected in Maricopa County. In any case, the recount resulted in 99 additional votes for Joe Biden and 261 fewer votes for Donald Trump. The data in the report also confirms Mark Kelly’s success in the race for the US Senate.

Candidate Official Score Recount Result Joe Biden 1,040 7741 040 873 Donald Trump 995 665 995 404

Monitoring of Cyber ​​Ninjas confirms that the vote count in the 2020 election was correct, he said on the district’s Twitter account. The candidates who have been confirmed winners have indeed won.

BREAKING: Cyber ​​Ninjas’ #azaudit interim report confirms that the county poll for the 2020 general election was accurate and that candidates certified as the winners actually won.

– Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021 US Election: Arizona Recount Cyber ​​Ninjas Submit Report

However, the report is not yet officially available, so far only drafts are known. Oddly enough, the cyber ninjas also claim that the results of the somewhat unnecessary narrative are very close to the margin of error and fundamentally could have turned out to be very different. So do we still have to count? It is still unclear whether the conclusions of the final version of the report differ from those of the drafts. The official report is due to be presented to the Arizona Senate on Friday evening, German time (September 24, 2021).

However, the exact choice of words does not play a major role. The whole report only reflects the ninjas’ lack of understanding of election law and the electoral administration process in Arizona, Benny White told The New York Times. The franchise expert said he was told some Republican Senate officials were not happy with the results. Nowadays, it should be mentioned that White belongs to Donald Trump’s party and not the Democrats.

USA: Donald Trump continues to believe in his success in Arizona

Donald Trump does not dispute any of this. Without going into the known Cyber ​​Ninja results, the former US president announced in a statement Thursday evening (September 23, 2021) that now the whole world or at least all of America will turn to Arizona on the 24th. September. , 2021: “Everybody’s going to Arizona [am Freitag] watch to see what respected Arizona State auditors and Senate found out about the so-called election! He might be quite disappointed. (vs)

