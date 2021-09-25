Jokowi sends 61st birthday wishes to Karangtaruna

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo conveyed his 61st birthday wishes to Karangtaruna. This was transmitted virtually overnight Saturday (9/25/2021).

“I wish a happy 61st birthday to all managers and executives Youth organization across the country, ”Jokowi said.

According to him, as a youth organization born by and for the community, Karang Taruna has a very strategic social role.

Namely, being a social cement and connecting social solidarity on the front line against poverty and social inequalities.

Jokowi stressed that Karang Taruna must be able to produce social leadership.

Namely young executives who become the moral force to bring change and social control in the company.

“Karang Taruna must also continue to contribute to the strengthening and economic independence of the young generation, by leading productive economic enterprises in villages and sub-districts,” Jokowi said.

“God willing, Youth organization there will be more entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs and sociopreneurs, ”he continued.

Jokowi also called on Karang Taruna, along with all the other components of the nation, to declare war on drugs, terrorism, intolerance and radical ideologies which do not conform to the noble values ​​of the nation.

“Continue to work with devotion and social devotion to make Indonesia prosperous. Aditya greetings by Mahatva Yodha,” said the head of state.