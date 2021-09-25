How Donald Trump is cooking up his big comeback





A large electoral rally for Donald Trump is scheduled for October 9 in Iowa. Quite a symbol. Located in the north of the country, between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, it is traditionally the first state to vote in the primaries, before the presidential election. And any contender for the Oval Office must make multiple appearances. The former president is not yet a candidate, but he suggests that he intends to reclaim the White House that he said, he said, unfairly stolen.

There are advantages to appearing to be positioning for 2024. It allows Trump to monopolize attention, to continue to bathe in crowd worship, to raise millions of dollars. And, in passing, to poison his possible Republican rivals. Because even if Donald Trump lost the elections last year and if he is banned from Twitter, he retains, at 75, and thanks to his immense popularity, the stranglehold on the Republican Party.

Usually, ex-presidents are discreet and devote themselves to writing their Memoirs, like Barack Obama, or to oil painting, like George Bush. Donald Trump, between two golf courses, is frantically active. He holds meetings, multiplies calls for funds by text and emails to his supporters, comments on all the decisions of his successor.

Republicans before a rally attended by outgoing President Donald Trump in Georgia state

afp.com/SANDY HUFFAKER

Above all, he is setting up a political machine financed by the 102 million dollars he has garnered in the last six months. He has already recruited two strategists in Iowa. But his short-term priority is revenge: he seeks to debunk in the midterm elections next year the few outgoing Republicans who voted his impeachment in Congress after the insurgency of his supporters on January 6. He therefore gave his support to several of their opponents. Already, he had the skin of Anthony Gonzalez, a representative of Ohio who preferred not to represent himself rather than to undergo “the toxic dynamics” within the party. In an interview with the New York Times, he calls Trump “a cancer for our country.”

Even more unprecedented for a former president, he is involved in the local elections. For example, he supports three candidates for a post of secretary of state – in charge of running the elections – in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, three states where Donald Trump fought (unsuccessfully) to reverse the result of the ballot. “If his support does not guarantee 100% success, he remains a valuable asset in a primary,” said Amy Walter, electoral specialist for the newsletter The Cook Political Report.

“There is between 99% and 100% chance that he will represent himself”

Donald Trump will he really run again in 2024, when he will be 78 years old? Jason Miller, a former member of his campaign team, tells the Cheddar site that there is a “99 to 100%” chance he will represent himself. When asked the question, the respondent replies that people “will be happy” with his decision. But Trump will face a slew of lawsuits related to his financial dealings or his attempt to tip the election results in Georgia in his favor … Recently, New York prosecutors indicted the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and the group for tax evasion.

In the meantime, he is blocking the presidential ambitions of his competitors Mike Pence, the former vice-president, Mike Pompeo, his former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ron De Santis, the governor of Florida. They do not want, by announcing their candidacy too early, to incur its wrath and risk alienating its very powerful base. Trump’s involvement in the midterms is not unanimous among Republicans, however. They fear that he will support extremist candidates who will be crushed by the Democrats.

For their part, the latter are delighted with the return of the former president. They hope to turn the midterms of 2022 into an anti-Trump referendum and thus make people forget Joe Biden’s fiasco in Afghanistan and his decline in popularity. “Trumpism remains one of the best tools for voter mobilization and fundraising in the Democratic arsenal,” said Amy Walter.

