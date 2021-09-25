Prime Minister Narendra Modi invokes Chanakya and Tagore in speech at United Nations General Assembly





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi invoked acharya Chanakya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Rabindranath Tagore in his speech. Prime Minister Modi quoted the words of Indian strategist Chanakya, who said: When the right deed is not taken at the right time, then time itself makes the action fail. The Prime Minister stressed: If the UN is to remain relevant, it must improve its efficiency and increase its reliability. Prime Minister Modi invokes Chankaya’s words to the UNGA. (Photo: Twitter / @PMOInde) PM Modi stressed the need to strengthen the United Nations to protect the world order, world laws and world values. READ ALSO : Hinting at Pak, PM Modi talks about extremism and regressive thinking in UNGA speech Prime Minister Modi said that today all kinds of questions have been raised about the United Nations. “We have seen such questions arise, related to the climate crisis and during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. The World Health Organization, the United Nations health agency, has come under criticism since the Covid-19 epidemic first surfaced in China in December 2019. WHO has been criticized for mismanaging the pandemic. Former US President Donald Trump called the WHO a “puppet” of China and accused it of covering up the start of the epidemic and allowing the virus to spread around the world. Prime Minister Modi addressed the 76th session of the UNGA on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter / @PMOInde) “The proxy war unfolding in many parts of the world, terrorism and the recent crisis in Afghanistan have further underscored the gravity of these issues,” the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Modi further said: “When it comes to the origin of Covid-19 and the ease of making trade rankings, the institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they have built after decades of work. relentless. Many questions are being asked about the UN today. We had seen these questions during the climate crisis, and now more recently during COVID. The ongoing proxy wars in many parts of the world and the current Afghan crisis further embolden these questions.#PMModiAtUNGA pic.twitter.com/NG9Glx38yZ BJP (@ BJP4India) September 25, 2021 The World Bank recently announced that it was ending its flagship publication Doing Business, citing irregularities in data from recent editions of the Global Business Climate Index. The decision came after an investigation into irregularities in the data allegedly due to pressure from some senior banking officials to improve China’s ranking in 2017 came to light. “It is essential that we constantly strengthen the United Nations, in order to safeguard the world order, world laws and world values,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi ended his speech by quoting Rabindranath Tagore (in Bengali): “Proceed boldly on the path of good deed and may you overcome all obstacles in your path”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that everyone’s efforts are needed to bring peace and prosperity to the world. (With PTI entries) READ ALSO : When India reforms, the world is transformed: PM Modi at the United Nations General Assembly

READ ALSO : Prime Minister Modi Calls on Global Vaccine Manufacturers to ‘Make in India’ During Speech at United Nations General Assembly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-invokes-chanakya-tagore-un-general-assembly-1857210-2021-09-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos