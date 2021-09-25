India Rejects Imran Khan’s References To J&K, Says Pakistan Uses Terrorism As State Policy | Latest India News





India has rejected Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s criticism of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly and said the neighboring country has abused global forums to spread false propaganda while using openly terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

As in recent years, India sent a young diplomat Sneha Dubey, first secretary of the mission to the UN in New York, to exercise the right of reply to respond to the allegations made by the Pakistani Prime Minister in the Assembly. general. Dubey described Pakistan as an arsonist disguising himself as a firefighter.

India said in its response that Khans recorded a video message to the General Assembly was another attempt to tarnish the image of the UN by bringing in India’s internal affairs and spitting lies on the scene global.

Sadly, this is not the first time that the Pakistani leader has abused the platforms provided by the UN to spread false and malicious propaganda against my country, and has sought in vain to distract the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists have a free pass. while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are turned upside down, Dubey said.

Pakistan, she added, is globally recognized as a country that openly supports, trains, finances and arms terrorists as part of state policy, and holds the despicable record of hosting the largest number of people. terrorists banned by the UN Security Council. United Nations member states are also aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of welcoming, assisting and actively supporting terrorists.

The world has not forgotten that the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks in the United States, Osama bin Laden, fled to Pakistan, and that even today Pakistani leaders glorify him as a martyr, said Dubey.

Unfortunately, even today we have heard the leader of Pakistan trying to justify acts of terrorism … We keep hearing that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. This is the country that is an arsonist disguising himself as a firefighter, she said.

Pakistan’s policy of feeding terrorists in their backyards in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors has affected the region and the world, and it has even attempted to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror, she added.

The response from India reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of the country, and this includes areas which are under illegal occupation. from Pakistan. Dubey said: We call on Pakistan to immediately evacuate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Describing India’s position, Dubey said: We want normal relations with all of our neighbors, including Pakistan. However, it is up to Pakistan to sincerely work towards creating an enabling atmosphere, including taking credible, verifiable and irreversible steps to ensure that no territory under its control is used for cross-border terrorism against India in any way. whether it be.

India’s response also referred to Pakistan’s vile record of carrying out a religious and cultural genocide against the people of Bangladesh, and stated that minorities in Pakistan, including Sikhs, Hindus and Christians, live in constant fear and state-sponsored abolition of their rights.

Dissenting voices are muzzled daily and enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are well documented, Dubey said, adding that pluralism is very difficult for Pakistan to understand which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring to high state office. .

In his recorded message to the General Assembly, Prime Minister Khan touched on issues such as the need for a global dialogue to counter Islamophobia and measures to promote interfaith harmony, but a majority of his speech was focused on India and Afghanistan.

He alleged that the worst and most widespread form of Islamophobia now reigns over India and criticized the BJP government, referring to what he called mob lynching incidents and a law discriminatory on citizenship. Khan was particularly critical of the Indian governments’ treatment of the Jammu and Kashmir issue and referred to the illegal and unilateral measures imposed since August 2019, including the imprisonment of political leaders, the crackdown on the Internet. and the suppression of protests.

Khan said: Pakistan wants peace with India, as with all of its neighbors. But lasting peace in South Asia depends on the resolution of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan reaffirmed the 2003 Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire in the hope that it would lead to a rethinking of strategy in Delhi. He added: Unfortunately, the BJP government has stepped up the crackdown in Kashmir and continues to vitiate the environment with these barbaric acts. It is India’s responsibility to create an enabling environment for meaningful and results-oriented engagement with Pakistan … It is also essential to prevent another conflict between Pakistan and India.

Speaking of Afghanistan, Khan referred to a fake news that former US President Ronald Reagan compared the Afghan Mujahedin to the founding fathers of the United States. His remarks that Pashtuns in Pakistan’s tribal belt had strong sympathies for the Afghan Taliban and that Afghan refugees have affinities with the Taliban have been widely criticized on social media.

