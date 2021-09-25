UK motorcycle accident report heads to UN





Seemingly common motorcycle crash is making waves at top levels of government Photo by Reuters

Content of the article As is too often the case, the only time motorcycling makes headlines in the mainstream media is when someone dies in a crash. This was certainly the case with Harry Dunn, 19, who was killed in England in a collision with a motorist driving on the wrong side of the road.

Content of the article What is different is that the Dunns case is now being discussed at the highest levels of government. In fact, no less than British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is bring the matter to the attention of the United States. Secretary of State before a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. It just started so tragically. Dunn was driving near RAF Croughton when his was struck by a car driven by an American, Anne Sacoolas, on the wrong side of the road. Pretty simple, you might think. Where all the controversy arises is that Sacoolas is the wife of an American diplomat and, when police showed up for further questioning regarding the incident, she was tampered with at the scene of the accident and later released, she claimed diplomatic immunity.

Content of the article British police then demanded that she and her husband remain in England pending investigation, and also that the US government lift immunity in the case. Things then accelerated when the US Embassy decided not to waive immunity. The then British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb opposed it in strong and clear terms. The end result is that the Sacoolas family left England, not on a commercial flight, but rather fled in a US Air Force jet. Biden aims to electrify half of new car sales in the United States by 2030 Trump pardons Uber engineer who stole self-driving car secrets from Google Since then, none less than Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and even Donald Trump have intervened in the Dunn case, the latter in his usual and brutal way. It appears Donald invited the Dunn family to the White House, then, without warning, surprised them by the fact that he had Mrs. Scoolas in the next room ready to meet them. When the offer was turned down because the Dunns have long insisted that Sacoolas return to England for an official investigation the president is back in shape, according to The Guardian, saying then-US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was prepared to write a check. Since then, the case and the implications it might have for diplomatic immunity have been discussed in the UK House of Commons as Anne Sacoolas turned out to be a CIA agent and administrators and technical staff did not. are not covered by the US-UK immunity agreement. The Dunns then filed a civil action in a Virginia court, which was resolved earlier this month (although no details were released). According to New York Times, however, the criminal case is still pending, which is why a seemingly common motorcycle accident is brought up at a UN meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://driving.ca/column/motor-mouth/motorcycle-accident-report-in-the-u-k-heads-to-the-un The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos