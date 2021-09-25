Greta Thunberg says of Donald Trump: “I don’t think we would enjoy each other’s company”





Campaigner Greta Thunberg referred to a Twitter row she had with former President Donald Trump and expressed pessimism about the ability of world leaders and an upcoming global environment summit to provide a change to the climate crisis.

In a broad interview with The Guardian ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in October in Glasgow, known as COP26, the Swedish teenager described living with fame, her autism, and aimed at the ecological credentials of the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda. Ardern.

After saying her best friends were part of the climate movement, Thunberg was asked if she could ever be friends with someone who denies the existence of climate change. She said she could because, “in a way we’re all climate deniers because we don’t act like it’s a crisis. I don’t know,” a- she said, “it depends on the situation.”

The newspaper then asked him: “So there is hope for your friendship with Donald Trump?”

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in Luetzerath, Germany on September 25, 2021. She has made fun of a number of world leaders, including former President Donald Trump, on social media. INA FASSBENDER / Getty

After laughing, Thunberg replied, “Well, I don’t think we would enjoy each other’s company so much. We have very different interests.”

The former US president mocked Thunberg when she was named Time magazine’s Personality of the Year in 2019.

“So ridiculous. Greta has to work on her anger management problem, then go see a good old school movie with a friend!” Trump tweeted at the time, “Chill Greta, Chill!”

Last year, she reclaimed her rights by mocking Trump’s demands for an election recount by tweeting the same message but swapping her name for hers.

The 18-year-old took to Twitter to poke fun at other world leaders, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, his disrespect for the powerful is mixed with pessimism about their ability to tackle climate change through discussion workshops like COP26.

“The leaders will say we’re going to do it… and get there, and then they won’t do anything,” she said, “we can have as many COPs as we want, but nothing real will come of it.”

She also doubted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s concern expressed in June that tackling climate change was a matter of “life and death”.

“It’s funny that people think Jacinda Ardern and people like that are climate leaders,” Thunberg said, “It just tells you how little people know about the climate crisis.” When asked why she thought that, she replied, “The shows haven’t gone down. It goes without saying that these people are not doing anything.”

Figures released by the Kiwi government in April showed New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions increased by 2% in 2019. Newsweek has contacted the New Zealand Prime Minister’s office for comment.

Young activists staged protests around the world on Friday as part of a campaign to pressure governments to take environmental action.

