The development of the trans-Papua route upstream of the XXth PON Papua





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAYAPURA – So far, before XX National Sports Week (PON), the development of the Trans Papua has reached 3446 KM, with 1,712 KM in unpaved condition and 1,733 KM of asphalt. The construction of this road will continue, accompanied by the construction of schools, universities, religious sites, and the National Transfrontier Center (PLBN) which is carried out by the Ministry of the PUPR. President Jokowi sent the presidential special staff, Billy Mambrasar, who is also a native son of Papua, to inspect and visit directly to see the development of the Trans-Papua Highway. “Thank you to President Jokowi who continues to support the acceleration of development in Papua and West Papua, as well as all ranks of the PUPR ministry who continue to be committed to reducing disparities between regions. We all hope that Papua will develop like other developed regions. Let’s make it all come together, ”said Billy Mambrasar. In the video on the Youtube channel ‘For you Indonesiaku’ which was uploaded on Friday (9/24/2021) contains a summary of Billy’s official trip to Papua and West Papua over the past four months, from June to September 2021 with the Bringing Change (BAPER) team in 15 regencies, 66 districts and 278 villages. The trip was also to hear directly from the community complaints to be conveyed to President Joko Widodo, as well as convey President Jokowi’s loving greetings to the people. “This road access can now be used by farmers to be able to market their agricultural products in the nearest town and to access the market, even in neighboring districts,” the video reads. Most of the people we met expressed their gratitude to the ranks of central and regional government, especially the ministry of the PUPR which systematically continues to ensure the development of Papua. “Thank you, Mr President, for helping us mothers in Papua (to run) this business,” a woman wearing a blue veil said in the video. In the 4:45 minute video you can see the scenic beauty of Papua through the Trans-Papua Highway which will soon be completed by President Joko Widodo, to encourage the acceleration of the development of well-being, especially of peoples. indigenous Papuans. At the end of the video, President Jokowi’s grand vision is written. “Building Papua in a holistic and integrated way, building its physique and infrastructure, protecting its nature and most importantly loving and building the Papuan people,” he wrote. As we know, this infrastructure development is one of President Jokowi’s main projects, which is part of the national strategic project and the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2020-2024 (RPJMN). The Trans Papua project aims to improve the well-being of the Papuan people by increasing access and connectivity between regions in order to open up isolated areas. In addition, the development of Trans Papua is also expected to lower the cost index, reduce poverty and equitable distribution of infrastructure development throughout Indonesia.

