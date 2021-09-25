New Taiwanese Opposition Party Leader Pledges to Resume Talks with China | The powerful 790 KFGO





TAIPEI (Reuters) Taiwan’s main opposition party elected former leader Eric Chu as head of the organization on Saturday, pledging to resume stalled talks with China, which has escalated military and political pressure against the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory. Chu, 60, a former mayor of New Taipei City, defeated incumbent Kuomintang (KMT) president Johnny Chiang and two other presidential candidates, although he did not immediately take over. The KMT was defeated in presidential and parliamentary elections last year, failing to dismiss accusations from the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP), a vote for them was nothing more than a vote for the China. Speaking after his victory, Chu said that when it comes to politics towards China, his party will not become a small version of the DPP, which Beijing refuses to deal with thinking it is separatists. We will rebuild exchange platforms and communication channels between the Taiwan Strait, he said. The KMT ruled China until it fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war against the Communists. He traditionally favors close ties with Beijing, which puts him more and more at odds with many Taiwanese. The KMT’s high-level contacts with the Chinese Communist Party were blocked during Chiang’s 17-month tenure due to increased pressure from China against Taiwan and suspicions in Beijing that the party was not sufficiently committed to accept the island as part of one China. Chu met President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2015, where he acknowledged that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one China, but they have different interpretations of what that means. The courteous and US-trained Chu previously led the KMT until his resignation in 2016 after being defeated in Taiwan’s presidential election by current President Tsai Ing-wen. Deep disagreements remain in the KMT over his leadership after his electoral defeat last year, and Chu has promised unprecedented unity under his leadership. Taiwan will hold municipal elections next year which, while focusing primarily on local issues, will be an important support measure ahead of the 2024 presidential vote. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mike Harrison)

