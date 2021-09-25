‘Bow down!’ Netizens praise Sneha Dubey for strong response to Imran Khan’s comments at UNGA





The microblogging site Twitter is in love with Indian First Secretary Sneha Dubey for her firm response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Khan, in his speech, recalled India’s decision in 2019 to repeal Article 370 as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In his response, Sneha Dubey accused Pakistan of harboring and glorifying al Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US special forces in 2011, in the military city of Abbottabad. Dubey further said the whole world has suffered because of Pakistan’s policies as the country feeds terrorists in its “backyard.”

“We keep hearing that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. It is the country which is an arsonist disguising himself as a firefighter,” she said. “Pakistan is feeding terrorists in its backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors.

The IFS officer further highlighted violence against minorities in Pakistan as well as its “religious and cultural genocide” in 1971 as Bangladesh gained independence. “Unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a large population of minorities who have held the highest positions in the country,” Dubey said.

Social media united on Saturday after Dubey’s UN speech went viral. Internet users praise the young officer for her powerful words.

Hey girls .. Do you want to talk ?? Roar like our lioness #SnehaDubey https://t.co/KjIH14FEDz

– Shivangi Jha (@SHIVAanEVAN) 1632552390000

Appropriate response to Imran Khan by Indian First Secretary #SnehaDubey at the UN. https://t.co/OxeawIQIgt

-Ashok Kumar Khanna (@ AshokKu55696605) 1632546498000

Wow! Just hit. She had succeeded and made the nation proud. #SnehaDubey #UNGA https://t.co/MOYANrk7Cz

– Raj Nandi (@ smartraj09) 1632546655000

Imran khan and all the pak after hearing so much English and truth about them #SnehaDubey https://t.co/w8qVhbAv6W

– Gauravchaudhary (@sarasticmundda) 1632556606000

We heard the leader of Pakistan trying to justify a terrorist act, such a defense of terrorism is unacceptable: Sneha D https://t.co/qTj8FpZUvh

– Omkar Dubey (@ omkardubey01) 1632550977000

Immediately leave occupied Kashmir. Loud and clear. #SnehaDubey greet https://t.co/6pYbw2Ikkc

– Paise Wala (@AmirLadka) 1632549504000

Every Indian at #SnehaDubey: https://t.co/FnIxddiSp9 https://t.co/PJkNRXmGCO

– Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) 1632547633000

India had some amazing women who made us proud at the UN. Eenam Gambhir, Vidisha Maitra and now #SnehaDubey. T https://t.co/hP1lgtT38R

– Dr Gaurav Garg (@ DrGauravGarg4) 1632564219000

An arsonist disguised as a firefighter What a response worthy of #SnehaDubey. She nailed it and made our nation pro https://t.co/8eTUb2023K

– Ananya (@ ananyaaaa08) 1632553574000

