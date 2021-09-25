Politics
UN must work on efficiency and reliability to stay relevant, PM Modi tells UNGA
Text size:
The United Nations: If the UN is to remain relevant, it will need to improve its efficiency and reliability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, stressing the need to strengthen the global body to safeguard global order, laws and values.
Speaking here at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister quoted the words of the great Indian diplomat Chanakya “when the right deed is not taken at the right time, then time itself makes the difference. fail the action ”to get your point across.
“If the UN wants to stay relevant. It will have to improve its efficiency and reliability, ”he said.
Modi said that today all kinds of questions have been raised about the UN.
“We have seen questions like this arise, related to the climate crisis and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Read also : Nations that use terrorism as a political tool should know that it is dangerous for them too: Modi at the UN
Criticisms of the management of the pandemic
The World Health Organization, the United Nations health agency, has come under fire since the Covid-19 epidemic first surfaced in China in December 2019. The WHO has been criticized for having mismanaged the crisis.
Former US President Donald Trump called the WHO a “puppet” of China and accused it of covering up the start of the epidemic and allowing the virus to spread around the world.
“The ongoing proxy war in many parts of the world, terrorism and the recent crisis in Afghanistan have further underscored the gravity of these issues,” the Prime Minister said.
“When it comes to the origin of COVID-19 and the ease of making trade rankings, the institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they had built after decades of hard work,” he said.
The World Bank recently announced that it was ending its flagship publication Doing Business, citing irregularities in data from recent editions of the Global Business Climate Index.
The decision came after an investigation into irregularities in the data allegedly due to pressure from some senior banking officials to improve China’s ranking in 2017 came to light.
“It is essential that we constantly strengthen the United Nations, in order to safeguard the world order, world laws and world values,” Modi said.
Read also : Is India Important? Yes, Kamala Harriss’ sermon to Modi reminds him why
India “mother of democracy”
The prime minister also said he represents a country proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from tea vendor in a train station to prime minister to underline the strength of Indian democracy.
Addressing the high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Modi said: We have a great tradition of democracy that dates back thousands of years.
I represent a country proud to be known as the mother of democracy. On August 15 of this year, India entered the 75th year of its independence, he said.
Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy, he said.
It is a country with dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy, said Prime Minister Modi.
The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who once helped his father at his tea stand in a railway station is now addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as Prime Minister of India mentioned it.
I will soon have spent 20 years serving my compatriots as head of government. First, as the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat, and then as prime minister for the past seven years, Modi said, adding that democracy has lived up to it.PTI
Read also : Biden reiterates US support for India’s entry into NSG, permanent seat at UNSC
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
|
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/diplomacy/un-must-work-on-effectiveness-reliability-to-stay-relevant-pm-modi-says-at-unga/740319/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos