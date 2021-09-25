UN must work on efficiency and reliability to stay relevant, PM Modi tells UNGA

Text size:

A-

A +

The United Nations: If the UN is to remain relevant, it will need to improve its efficiency and reliability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, stressing the need to strengthen the global body to safeguard global order, laws and values.

Speaking here at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister quoted the words of the great Indian diplomat Chanakya “when the right deed is not taken at the right time, then time itself makes the difference. fail the action ”to get your point across.

“If the UN wants to stay relevant. It will have to improve its efficiency and reliability, ”he said.

Modi said that today all kinds of questions have been raised about the UN.

“We have seen questions like this arise, related to the climate crisis and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Read also : Nations that use terrorism as a political tool should know that it is dangerous for them too: Modi at the UN



Criticisms of the management of the pandemic

The World Health Organization, the United Nations health agency, has come under fire since the Covid-19 epidemic first surfaced in China in December 2019. The WHO has been criticized for having mismanaged the crisis.

Former US President Donald Trump called the WHO a “puppet” of China and accused it of covering up the start of the epidemic and allowing the virus to spread around the world.

“The ongoing proxy war in many parts of the world, terrorism and the recent crisis in Afghanistan have further underscored the gravity of these issues,” the Prime Minister said.

“When it comes to the origin of COVID-19 and the ease of making trade rankings, the institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they had built after decades of hard work,” he said.

The World Bank recently announced that it was ending its flagship publication Doing Business, citing irregularities in data from recent editions of the Global Business Climate Index.

The decision came after an investigation into irregularities in the data allegedly due to pressure from some senior banking officials to improve China’s ranking in 2017 came to light.

“It is essential that we constantly strengthen the United Nations, in order to safeguard the world order, world laws and world values,” Modi said.

Read also : Is India Important? Yes, Kamala Harriss’ sermon to Modi reminds him why



India “mother of democracy”

The prime minister also said he represents a country proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from tea vendor in a train station to prime minister to underline the strength of Indian democracy.

Addressing the high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Modi said: We have a great tradition of democracy that dates back thousands of years.

I represent a country proud to be known as the mother of democracy. On August 15 of this year, India entered the 75th year of its independence, he said.

Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy, he said.

It is a country with dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy, said Prime Minister Modi.

The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who once helped his father at his tea stand in a railway station is now addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as Prime Minister of India mentioned it.

I will soon have spent 20 years serving my compatriots as head of government. First, as the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat, and then as prime minister for the past seven years, Modi said, adding that democracy has lived up to it.PTI

Read also : Biden reiterates US support for India’s entry into NSG, permanent seat at UNSC



Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram