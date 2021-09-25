Politics
Nostalgia Former President Joko Widodo’s vehicle driver: he pushed car strikes
Suara.com – “My name is Suliadi. Originally from Malang, East Java,” a man who works as a motorist or driver and who once worked for President Joko Widodo appeared on social media broadcasts shared by the head of the state.
Suliadi was then asked about Joko Widodo’s habits when he was in the car.
“Mr. Jokowi never messes around in a casual car,” Suliadi said in a heavy Javanese language and accent.
City of the press agency Between, Indonesian President Joko Widodo shared a video about the story of his former driver in Solo, Central Java, Suliadi, via social networks Youtube President Joko Widodo, Saturday (9/25/2021).
In the video, Mr President’s former driver Suliadi recounts his memories of driving his car in Solo.
According to Suliadi, the number one of the Republic of Indonesia usually brings cassettes of songs from the band Metallica, to traditional music such as Javanese gamelan or klenengan.
Whenever he takes Joko Widodo on a trip, Suliadi mentions that he always bakes bread, bananas and boiled peanuts for the man who works as a businessman.
Suliadi has many memories as a driver for the married figure of Iriana Widodo. One of them is unique when Joko Widodo fell asleep in the car.
“Coming back from Semarang, you sleep. You got home, how come you don’t wake up,” Suliadi said.
In this case, Suliadi did not dare to wake him up, so he and his assistants waited for Joko Widodo to wake up.
“The same Mr. Jokowi was asked, ‘Has it been a long time, sir, to come home?” I said, “Yes, that’s it, sir, about an hour.” Pak Jokowi asked: “Why didn’t you wake me up?” I replied, “I think you look very tired,” Suliadi said, imitating his first sentence.
Another singular story, Suliadi escorted the couple Joko Widodo and Iriana Joko Widodo during the flood in Solo. The three of them visited Joyotakan, Central Java. After driving for a long time, the car suddenly broke down on the way up the embankment.
At this point, Suliadi asked Jokowi for permission to take a seat in the driver’s seat, so that Suliadi could push the broken car. But rejected.
“You replied, ‘No, sir, Mr. Suli was inside with Mother, I pushed,” said Suliadi, imitating the words of Mr. Jokowi, who asked Suliadi to stay in the place of the driver, while he himself was pushing the car.
When he was the driver of the Joko Widodo family car, Suliadi said he was never reprimanded by the owner. This is why, he said, he was very happy when Pak Jokowi became president.
According to him, Pak Jokowi’s attitude has never changed towards him even though he was head of state.
Suliadi said this number was very important in his life. He feels that without Pak Jokowi he would not be what he is today.
In the video, Suliadi advised President Joko Widodo to always stay healthy and remember to eat. He also wished the President a long life.
Pak Jokowi’s uncle Widodo Prasetyo also told the story of the Head of State’s house in Tirtoyoso, Solo.
The house was purchased because the previous house which was located by the river in the Gilingan area was evicted. At the start of Pak Jokowi’s stay in Tirtoyoso, his uncle said that in the house there was only a refrigerator and a dining table and a small 24-inch black and white television.
According to Widodo Prasetyo, the house was eventually given by Mr. Jokowi to Suliadi.
