Did Prime Minister Imran Khan make a mistake in referring to the speech of former US President Ronald Reagan?





Prime Minister Imran Khan delivering his speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 25, 2021. UNGA Web

Prime Minister Imran Khan is again under fire from criticism. And this time it is his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a forum that puts one in the spotlight around the world.

In his address, delivered on Saturday morning via a prerecorded statement, he explained how Pakistan, a frontline state fighting the occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s, along with the United States, formed Mujahedin groups.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said these fighters were considered heroes and went on to say that US President Ronald Reagan invited them to the White House in 1983. The prime minister, citing news reports, said Reagan had compared them to the founding fathers of the United States. States.

Twitter users jumped at the opportunity to point out that the statement was allegedly made in error.

Journalist Gharida Farooqui wrote: What an international embarrassment this too at the UNGA forum this time. US President Ronald Reagan NEVER compared the Mujahedin to the Founding Fathers. It’s a FAKE NEWS. PM Khan refers to fake news to launch the Pakistan affair at such a prestigious forum! Who wrote Prime Minister Khan’s speech? Return it.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz intervened to say that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who should be fired and not the speechwriter.

Bad SELECTION, she added, in an often-cited reference to the prime minister used by the opposition.

Geo.tv did some research to determine what Regan actually said in his speech, delivered at an annual Conservative Political Action Conference dinner, and whether he really referred to the Mujahedin in those terms.

It should be mentioned here that an Afghan mujahedin commander was indeed present at the rally, and the US president praised him, even going so far as to describe the mujahedin as “brothers.”

The relevant excerpt from his speech is given below:

There is much more to do. All over the world, the Soviet Union and its agents, client states and satellites are on the defensive on the moral defensive, the intellectual defensive, and the political and economic defensive. Movements of freedom are born and assert themselves. They do it on almost every continent populated by men in the hills of Afghanistan, Angola, Kampuchea, Central America. In mentioning the freedom fighters, we are all privileged to have with us this evening one of the brave commanders leading the Afghan freedom fighters Abdul Haq. Abdul Haq, we are with you.

They are our brothers, these freedom fighters, and we owe them our help. I recently spoke about Nicaraguan freedom fighters. You know the truth about them. You know who they are fighting against and why. They are the moral equal of our Founding Fathers and the brave men and women of the French Resistance. We cannot turn away from it, because the struggle here is not right against left; it is good against bad.

While it could be argued that Reagan mentioned the Nicaraguan freedom fighters just before he said they are the moral equal of our founding fathers, it doesn’t really take a leap of the imagination to say he spoke. freedom fighters in general when he made the comment, especially when, a few moments before, he had called the Afghan fighters the freedom of our brothers and said that we “owe our help”.

But while Reagan did or did not refer to freedom fighters everywhere when he described them as no different from the founding fathers of the United States, the comment became a partisan debate in Pakistan, where people adopted very opposing views depending on which side of the political division they stand on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/372449-fact-check-did-pm-imran-khan-make-an-error-referencing-a-speech-by-former-us-president-ronald-reagan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos