As the Donald Trump administration prepared to step down, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was praised by a staff member for relaunching Quad. He would have laughed and said, And 80% of that was thanks to China. Xi Jinping is expected to be declared the founder of Quad. The evolution of Quads from an acronym aimlessly to what it is today, a true multilateral formation, is done almost entirely thanks to the blunderbusses of Beijing.

Quad has achieved a remarkable gestation over the past nine months. Earlier this year, its participatory governments refused to use the word Quad, avoided joint statements, and held no summits. Now, Quad is a full-fledged summit-level mechanism with pomp, ceremony, a problem-solving agenda, and an expanding universe of expert teams and task forces.

The latest summit makes diplomacy almost geek in the amount of tech involved. Artificial intelligence, space, cybersecurity, resilient infrastructure, STEM education, Internet of Things, semiconductors, biotechnology, clean hydrogen and more have been put on the table.

More importantly, it reflects an establishment consensus among its four members. This is what has hindered it in the past and one of the main reasons India was wary of investing in Quad. When it first emerged in the wake of the 2007 tsunami, changes of government saw Australia leave and the United States and Japan lose interest. New Delhi found itself alone.

The last few years have seen a drastic change in the feeling of Quad. When liberal parties came to power in Japan and the United States, they tried the panda hug, but were, in turn, attacked by wolf warriors. The latest country to turn around was Australia, which has faced economic sanctions, direct political interference and overt threats from Beijing in recent years. It helped that the dreaded Chinese trade sanctions turned out to be more barking than biting. In the Indian balance sheet, Australia, the only Quad member to have withdrawn once, is today the most committed member.

You can almost mark the turning points where every government has abandoned the ghost of sinophilia. The United States turned around when China used the G-20 honeymoon to capture the South China Sea. The Galwan Valley led India, which has always had a more realistic view of Beijing than others, to conclude that even being outwardly nice to China was a waste of time.

What had to be decided, especially by the United States, was the nature of the tactical response. The Trump administration took Quad seriously, but the president was obsessed with old-fashioned responses such as tariffs and barriers. The Biden administration has responded to China’s belief that conquering the heights of technology would define the 21st century. As an administration official for Joe Biden noted, in Chinese lore, the greatest generals are those who defeat their enemy before meeting them on the battlefield.

The US response to China today is a mixture of shrapnel and silicon. On the military side, he anchored the Western Pacific with two hardened triangles. He crafted a joint US-Japanese pledge to defend Taiwan on one side and a nuclear nuclear Down Under deal on the other. In the meantime, he renewed his agreement on visiting forces, stabilizing his relations with the Philippines.

Quad is much more about the long game. It brings together most of the biggest powers (ex-China) in Asia, covers the extent of the Indo-Pacific and seeks to show that whatever autocracies, governments may do. multi-stakeholder groups can do better. Beijing’s plans for global influence hinge largely on its economic achievements, mastery of infrastructure construction, targeted funding and control of digital technology. Its army remains a building site with major design flaws. Quads’ priority will be to show that rule-based democracies are more than capable of doing the same. As a senior adviser to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained, Quad is deliberately designed to be flexible. It does not need a consensus among its members to act.

The Indo-Pacific is not designed for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization type system. The geographic scope is too large, the historical rivalries are too numerous, and China is playing a different game than the former Soviet Union. This is one of the reasons the United States during the Cold War built its security structure around a star system of bilateral alliances. It proved impossible to get South Korea and Japan to join hands. And it’s still Washington who plans to invite South Korea to Quad and got an equally strong no from Seoul and Tokyo.

By agreement, the security arrangements are kept at bay. Security is provided bilaterally and even the Malabar naval exercises are separate. The recent Australia-centric nuclear submarine deal was a good fit, as it increased security, but outside of Quad. It’s not about deceiving China, it’s more about reassuring capricious governments in places like Southeast Asia. China is the only anti-Quad Asian country. But there are a lot of Quad-skeptical countries and we need to reassure them, Indian officials say. Quad’s latest statement was almost flowery when it underscored our commitment to work with ASEAN and its member states in the heart of the Indo-Pacific.

Quad has to work with many other countries because of its fundamental interest in being a technological alternative to China and solving what Foggy Bottom has called the challenges of the 21st century. A semiconductor network must include Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore. Vaccines will be rejected if doses are contaminated by toxic geopolitics.

India has particular reasons to be satisfied with all of these developments. A real Chinese counterweight is developing rapidly. India currently lacks the diplomatic and economic capacity to balance against China across Asia. Quad admits that accelerating India’s rise to power is part of the organization’s implicit geopolitical agenda.

The creation of independent supply chains and innovation cycles from China offers India an opportunity to take a leap forward in manufacturing. New Delhi is allergic to trade deals, but what matters in the 21st century will be cross-border data flows. And it is in the alley of India. The Quad Principles on Technology, Design, Development, Governance and Use have the potential to be more world-defining than the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership.

The Asian geopolitical landscape changes quarterly. The tendency is to watch what collapses. The United States withdrew from Central Asia. As things crumble, the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations does not hold. But what we are seeing now is the construction part of the story. Four of the five eyes now share nuclear and tech muscle. And Quad has now left the track and reached cruising altitude.

Opinions expressed are personal