PM Modi will bring home 157 artefacts, antiques that were given to him. See the pictures

No less than 157 objects and antiques were handed over by the US government to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country. The Prime Minister expressed his deep gratitude for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.

According to an official statement, the list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of objects ranging from the one and a half meter bas-relief panel of Revanta in sandstone from the 10th CE to the exquisite 8.5cm high bronze Nataraja from the 12th C. THIS. The objects largely belong to the period 11th to 14th CE as well as historical antiquities such as the anthropomorphic copper object from 2000 BC or the terracotta vase from 2nd CE. Some 45 antiques belong to the Before Common era.

While half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half are figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9).

Their brand spans metal, stone and terracotta. The bronze collection mainly contains figurines adorned with the well-known postures of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras and the less common Kankalamurti, Brahmi and Nandikesa in addition to other nameless deities and divine figures, adds the press release.

The motifs include religious carvings from Hinduism (Three-headed Brahma, Chariot Driving Surya, Vishnu and his wives, Siva as Dakshinamurti, Dancing Ganesha, etc.), Buddhism (Standing Buddha, Boddhisattva Majushri, Tara) and Jainism (Jain Tirthankara, Padmasana Tirthankara, Jaina Choubisi) as well as secular motifs (Amorphous couple in Samabhanga, Chowri Bearer, Woman playing the drum, etc.), he also said.

There are 56 terracotta pieces (2nd CE Vase, 12th CE Pair of Stags, 14th CE Female Bust) and an 18th CE sword with scabbard with inscription mentioning Guru Hargovind Singh in Persian), he added.

At the first in-person bilateral meeting between Joe Biden and Modi at the White House on Friday, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden pledge to step up efforts to tackle theft, illicit trade and trafficking in cultural objects .

View full picture Sitting Buddha, Red Sandstone

View full picture Standing Buddha, bronze

View full picture Two male figures standing on a cornerstone

