Politics
COP26 The turning point for humanity according to Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, issued a serious warning to world leaders on climate change, declaring that Cop26 must be a “turning point for humanity” as global temperature rises are now inevitable.
Just 40 days away from the Glasgow global meeting, Mr Johnson used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to rally support for his climate pledges.
He encouraged nations to accept responsibility for the damage we do not only to our planet, but also to ourselves.
Mr Johnson even joked that Muppets’ Kermit the Frog got it wrong when he sang, “It’s not easy being green.” He also went into detail on the Greek term deinos.
A turning point for humanity: revolutionary efforts to stop climate change
During the three-day trip, the Prime Minister was encouraged by advances on the climate, including President Joe Biden’s commitment to raise climate spending to $ 11.2 billion – and China’s resolve to stop supporting coal-fired power plants in other countries.
Just weeks away from the summit, the UK is encouraging new countries to contribute climate finance to meet the $ 100 billion target set over a decade ago.
Alok Sharma, chairman of COP26 Conference, also visited New York, holding bilateral talks with a number of countries, encouraging them to come up with both money and more aggressive climate reduction targets in the coming weeks.
President Xi Jinping has not indicated whether he will attend the meeting in person.
The Prime Minister said on his trip to the United States that he believed the $ 100 billion target was only a six in ten chance of being met, but those chances appear to have declined significantly after the statement by the United States.
According to Johnson, the conclusion of Cop26 was important to keep within reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Johnson admitted at the start of his tour of the United States that he had changed his mind about the climate problem in recent years because “facts change and minds change”.
He informed reporters that as mayor of London he had done extensive research on the subject.
“World leaders were driven by a primitive fear that the current hot weather is somehow caused by humanity,” Johnson said in 2015, “and that fear, as far as I know, the science is also baseless. “.
He also suggested in a 2013 essay that the government consider preparing for a solar-induced mini ice age, based on an idea debunked by climate skeptic Piers Corbyn.
What is COP26?
This is the 26th meeting of the COP, which will be co-hosted by the UK and Italy. Due to postponements caused by the COVID outbreak, the conference will be held in Glasgow from November 1-12, 2021, a year later than planned.
If COP26 takes place as an all-physical event, it will be the biggest summit the UK has ever hosted, with more than 30,000 people expected. Many consider it the most important climate event since the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which all members of the UNFCCC pledged to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels. and take measures to keep it below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The Paris Agreement requires countries to set more aggressive targets to stop their contribution to climate change, and COP26 is the first opportunity for them to do so.
