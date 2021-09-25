President Joko Widodo reviews vaccinations in fishing villages





Metrobanten, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo inspects the implementation of door-to-door vaccination at the fishing village of Sentolo Kawat, Cilacap regency, on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The president said that implementing home vaccination is one of the government’s efforts to provide services to the community. Today we are vaccinatingdoor to doorin 9 provinces and this is carried out by the BIN (State Intelligence Agency) and we hope this will also speed up the vaccination process in our country, the president said. Read also : President Jokowi releases 1,500 newborns in Cilacap Door-to-door vaccination in the fishing village of Sentolo Kawat is aimed at local populations who work as fishermen, laborers and traders. Through these vaccination activities, the Head of State hopes that more people will be able to be vaccinated immediately. “To invite more people who want to get vaccinated and we hope that with services like this more people will participate in the mass vaccination program,” he said. Also Read: KPK Arrests Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives Azis Syamsuddin over Rs 3.1 Billion Corruption Case Even though he has been vaccinated, the president reminded the public to remain vigilant and continue to maintain their health. But also remember that even though we have been vaccinated, we still need to maintain health protocols, including wearing masks, he said. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, BIN Chief Budi Gunawan and Java Central Governor Ganjar Pranowo also attended the review. (rls)

